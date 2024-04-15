VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 15: Elshaddai Group of Institutions, Aranthangi, proudly presents the Elshaddai World Records Festival 2024, celebrating 4th year of academic excellence. Students showcased exceptional skills, recognized by prestigious record-keeping organizations which includes Elite World Records, Asian Records Academy, India Records Academy, and Tamilan Book of Record, providing inspiration for aspiring achievers. These achievements underscore the school's commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a culture of innovation and excellence.

Aadhesh Kannan K, a UKG student, has set a remarkable world record for creating the Largest Pencil Box Mosaic by a Pre-Schooler, measuring 15.33 square meters. Using 2500 pencil boxes, Aadhesh conveyed the concept of "Education for All" through this impressive artwork. Following the mosaic's completion, a pledge was taken to ensure basic education for all children up to age 14. Aadhesh's dedication, patience, and artistic excellence were widely appreciated, highlighting the importance of inclusive education.

Rubika C, a Grade III student, has achieved a remarkable world record for creating the Largest Origami Houses Mosaic measuring 10.50 square meters. Using over 1600 origami houses, Rubika spent more than 18 hours crafting the mosaic with the theme "Stop Child Abuse." Her dedication, patience, and artistic excellence were widely praised. Following the completion of the mosaic, students, parents, and teachers pledged to prioritize the importance of ending child abuse and raising awareness on this critical issue. Rubika's initiative serves as a powerful call to action against child abuse.

J. Jeyavarshini, a Grade VII student has achieved an impressive world record for recalling the Most Facts of Various Continents by Identifying Digital Maps in 15 minutes, totalling 139 approved facts out of 153 recalled. Jeyavarshini demonstrated exceptional knowledge by covering facts about all seven continents, showcasing her civic knowledge, linguistic skills, language proficiency, and engaging presentation style during the record attempt. Her ability to recall informative and distinct facts captivated spectators, highlighting the importance of geographical knowledge and communication skills at a young age.

Mohit T, a Grade II student has achieved a remarkable world record for completing the Most Dot-to-Dot Drawings in 1 Hour totalling 136 drawings out of 156 attempted . Mohit's achievement highlights his exceptional focus, dedication, artistic skills, speed, and concentration. Over the past 30 days, he practiced over 2000 drawings to prepare for this record attempt. His connected drawings were praised for their perfect and realistic finish, showcasing Mohit's talent and determination.

Harihara Suthan S, a Grade VII student has set a remarkable world record for performing the Most Yogasanas on a Nail Bed in 15 Minutes, totalling 95 approved yogasanas out of 96 attempted . Despite being a first-time learner of yoga, Harihara displayed surprising focus and determination during the record attempt, astonishing spectators and adjudicators alike. The chairman of the school emphasized that the goal of the records festival is to educate students on new challenges and excel in them, highlighting Harihara's achievement as a testament to this initiative.

M. Sri Harshad Raj, a young LKG student, has achieved a remarkable world record by identifying the most assorted digital images in 4 minutes, totalling an impressive 303 images from 12 different fields . This accomplishment highlights the importance of early cognitive development and visual recognition skills in preschoolers. Sri Harshad Raj's achievement showcases the effectiveness of early childhood education in nurturing cognitive skills and fostering intellectual curiosity. This record-setting feat serves as an inspiration for educators and parents in promoting comprehensive learning experiences for young learners.

Kavinesh E, a Grade I student, has achieved a remarkable world record by identifying 150 digital images of national flags in an astonishing time of 1 minute, 22 seconds, and 19 milliseconds . This exceptional feat highlights the importance of early exposure to global diversity and cultural awareness in young children. The ability to swiftly recognize and identify national flags fosters geographic literacy and understanding of different countries and their symbols. Kavinesh's remarkable speed and accuracy demonstrate advanced visual recognition skills and cognitive abilities at a young age.

Muhammad Jamil A, a Grade I student, has achieved an extraordinary world record by identifying the most logos from digital images in just 3 minutes, totalling an impressive 201 logos . This remarkable feat highlights the importance of early visual literacy and brand recognition skills in young children. The ability to recognize logos from prominent brands like BMW, Audi, Banks, Watches, Coca-Cola and etc., demonstrates advanced cognitive abilities and memory retention at a tender age. This skill contributes to children's overall development by enhancing their awareness of popular brands and visual symbols in the modern world.

Sethu Mathavan S, a Grade VI student, has achieved an impressive world record by recalling amazing facts about various images in just 10 minutes, totalling 132 approved and perfect facts out of 135 . This accomplishment highlights the importance of observational skills, memory retention, and knowledge application in young learners. Sethu Mathavan demonstrated exceptional cognitive abilities by associating specific facts with identified images, showcasing advanced comprehension and recall abilities. This skill fosters critical thinking, enhances cognitive development, and promotes a deeper understanding of the world around us. His improvement from the first to the second attempt underscores the value of perseverance and continuous learning. Sethu Mathavan's record-setting feat serves as an inspiration for cultivating curiosity, observation, and analytical thinking skills among students.

These accomplishments stand as a testament to the school's commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a culture of excellence," said Dr.Elgin.A.Arose, the Founder Chairman, along with Dr.A.Monolisha, the Managing Trustee Secretary, P.Alexander, the Correspondent, and Dr.Sheik Abdullah, the Academic Dean.

