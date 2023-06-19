GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], June 19: Dr Neelam Gupta, Founder & CEO of one of India's most credible NGO, AROH Foundation was felicitated with the coveted 'Best NGO' Award for her commitment and consistent efforts towards the social development sector. The award was presented to the founder at the 4th National Water Awards on 17th June 2023 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, in the presence of the chief guest Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar, eminent thought leaders, veteran social leaders and top representatives of corporate houses.

The award recognizes Dr Neelam Gupta's outstanding work in societal development and execution of remarkable and exemplary CSR interventions under her leadership. The AROH Foundation was started by Dr Gupta with the objective of giving back to society. Realizing the great need of developmental work at the grassroots level, she took up social interventions which provided direct benefits to people. Since its inception 20 years back in 2001, Dr. Gupta and her team have methodically conceptualized several sustainable social interventions across India and implemented the same in partnership with the Government of India, Public Sector Enterprises and Corporates. At present, AROH is working on multi-sectoral development initiatives in CSR domain and government schemes.

Majority of interventions by AROH Foundation have been focused towards the development of the marginalized section of the society along with conserving natural resources. The Foundation has a pan-India presence and has an outreach in the remote rural areas in 18 states of India. Under the leadership of Dr Gupta, the Foundation has impacted the lives of more than 10 lakh individuals so far.

Thanking the jury for conferring the award to her, Dr. Gupta said, "I feel both proud and humbled to be acknowledged and receiving the award. The award could not have been possible without the support of my family, my wonderful team at AROH and of course each of my beneficiaries, who up-boosted my morale with gestures of sweet reciprocations time and again. The awards and recognitions strengthen and motivate us in continuing the work for the development of the society. And I pledge towards the service of my nation."

