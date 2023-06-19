If you have been on the internet, you have seen pictures, videos and lengthy arguments about My Fault (Culpa Mia) - a 2023 Spanish romance film based on the popular Wattpad story of the same name by Mercedes Ron. The lead pair, in particular, have gained increased popularity and following after the movie’s OTT release, and people cannot stop singing praises of the steaming chemistry of the lead pair. Gabriel Guevara - who plays the role of Nick - has particularly gained increased popularity. With over 2 million followers on Instagram, Gabriel Guevara has been serving looks and steamy pictures with co-star Nicole Wallace for the Gram fans. Gabriel Guevara and Nicole Wallace’s sultry pictures have already gone viral across social media.

Guevara, in particular, seems to have a rising fan following. And fans cannot help but swoon over the 22-year-old actor and have labelled him the hottest lead, the perfect bad boy or the wounded wolf. And while we may all have varied opinions about My Fault - the movie itself, the love and appreciation for Gabriel seem to be universal. And well, these pictures are proof of what fans are talking about.

Undeniable Chemistry Between Gabriel Guevara and Nicole Wallace!

Wounded Wolf As Fans Live and Breathe

Serving Looks After Looks!

Glimpse of Gabriel as Nick

He Got the Suave!

Culpa Mia - Official Trailer

My Fault follows the viral story of the Wattpad Novel by Mercedes Ron between a stepbrother and stepsister and is filled with action, drama and unimaginable twists and turns. Despite the very uncharacteristic plot, the movie has instantly gone viral, especially on Instagram, with thousands of fans mourning their love and admiration for both the real-life actors and the fictional life of Nick (played by Gabriel Guevara) and Noah(Nicole Wallace).

