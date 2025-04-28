PNN

Himachal Pradesh [India], April 28: Abeer Vivek Abrol, 26, renowned art collector and cultural advocate, visited two key cultural sites in Himachal Pradesh today: the Shobha Singh Art Museum in Andretta and the International Roerich Memorial Trust (IRMT) in Naggar, Kullu.

At the Shobha Singh Art Museum, Abrol explored the museum's prized collection, which includes significant works like Sohni Mahiwal and portraits of national icons, as well as artwork deeply rooted in Sikhism. Singh's portrayals of Sikh Gurus and spiritual themes have made a lasting impact, particularly in representing the core values of Sikhism. Abrol commended the museum's efforts to preserve Shobha Singh's legacy, highlighting his ability to capture both the spiritual depth and cultural essence of India.

Abrol remarked,"Each painting at the Shobha Singh Art Museum speaks a language of timeless emotion, connecting us to our roots, cultural pride, and spiritual heritage, particularly the profound teachings of Sikhism."

Later, at the IRMT in Naggar, Abrol, hosted by Ms. Larisa V. Surgina, explored the legacy of Russian artist Nicholas Roerich. Roerich's work, which blends spiritual and cultural themes, remains influential worldwide.

Abrol commented,"Roerich's art transcends borders, capturing the spirit of the Himalayas and a call for cultural preservation. Experiencing his legacy is both an artistic and spiritual journey."

Abrol's visits further cement his commitment to promoting and preserving both Indian and global art, strengthening cultural exchange between nations.

