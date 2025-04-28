Mumbai, April 28: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has officially approved a long-awaited fare hike for BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) bus services. The decision to hike BEST bus fares, sanctioned by Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr Bhushan Gagrani, marks the first fare increase since 2018 and is set to impact over 31.5 lakh daily commuters.

The BEST bus fare revision, delayed due to the ongoing Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, was proposed by the financially struggling BEST administration to help stabilise its operations. Despite receiving INR 11,000 crore in assistance from the BMC over the past decade, BEST continues to face a severe financial crunch. The civic body has now declined additional funding, prompting approval of the fare hike as a means of recovery. Bad News for Mumbaikars! BEST Bus Services Disrupted As Contractual Drivers, Conductors Begin Flash Strike at Wadala Depot; Check List of Affected Routes.

Mumbai BEST Bus Fare Hiked: Check Revised Rates

Under the new structure, the minimum fare for non-AC buses will double, from INR 5 to INR 10, for journeys of up to 5 km. Fares for longer distances will increase proportionally — INR 15 for 10 km, INR 20 for 15 km, and INR 30 for 20 km. AC bus fares will also increase sharply, with the minimum fare rising from INR 6 to INR 12.

BEST Bus Monthly Pass Rates To be Hiked Too

Monthly pass rates will also surge significantly. A 5 km pass for ordinary buses will jump from INR 450 to INR 800, while for AC buses it will rise from INR 600 to INR 1,100. Passes for longer distances will cost up to INR 3,500. Elphinstone Bridge News: Uncertainty Looms Over Demolition Works on Mumbai’s 100-Year-Old Bridge As It Remains Open for Public Despite Notice.

The fare hike is pending final approval from the Maharashtra Transport and Urban Development Departments, which is expected within the next few days. Once cleared, the new fares will be implemented citywide.

