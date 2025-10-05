New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh is set to witness a historic day on Monday with the launch of its first commercial coal mine at the Namchik-Namphuk coal block, marking a new chapter of growth, energy security, and local prosperity, Ministry of Coal said on Sunday.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy will first perform the Bhoomi Poojan, followed by the handing over of the mining lease.

He will then flag off the tools and machineries of CPPL to the Namchik -Namphuk central coal block, and finally participate in a tree plantation drive as part of the 100-tree plantation initiative.

The Namchik Namphuk coal block, with reserves of 1.5 crore tonnes, was first allocated in 2003 but faced long delays and stoppages due to various challenges. It was revived through a transparent auction process in 2022, opening the doors for private sector entry and marking the end of years of delays.

This initiative carries forward the vision of EAST - Empower, Act, Strengthen, Transform - a guiding philosophy for every initiative in the Northeast. With this development, Arunachal Pradesh joins india's coal journey, the world's second-largest coal producer, which crossed a record 1 billion tonnes of production last year.

The mine is expected to generate over Rs 100 crore annually as revenue for the state, creating jobs and prosperity for youth, the Ministry added.

As per a press statement by Coal Ministry, the launch also signifies an end to illegal mining, exploitation and wastage of state resources, ensuring that development, transparency and accountability benefit the people. Critical minerals are also being unlocked for the first time in Arunachal, with two blocks in the state and five in Assam under auction, vital for future technology and national security, according to the release.

Officers have been urged for speedy operationalisation, which will generate employment and prosperity for local youth, supporting the Atmanirbhar Bharat path through local resources, local jobs, and local strength.

While enabling growth, the Government has reiterated its commitment that mining in the Northeast will have no compromise with ecology. The region, known for its green valleys, rivers and strong communities, will be developed as a global model for sustainable mining.

The coal sector has already reclaimed 57,000 hectares of land and will reclaim 16,000 hectares more by 2030 under Mission Green Coal Regions. Mining is being undertaken as an economic, ecological and community responsibility, driven by Jan Bhagidaari.

Over the past 11 years, the Northeast has witnessed investments of more than Rs 6 lakh crore. In Arunachal alone, allocations have risen from Rs 6,000 crore before 2014 to Rs 1 lakh crore post-2014, a 16-fold increase. GST reforms have boosted traditional sectors such as tea, silk, handicrafts and tourism, while a connectivity revolution has been achieved through 16,000 km of national highways, 80,000 km of rural roads, 2,000 bridges, 19 airports, the Sela Tunnel and Bhupen Hazarika Bridge.

Rail investments have multiplied five-fold, with projects worth Rs 77,000 crore ongoing. The Northeast Gas Grid is bringing energy closer to industries, while the Vibrant Villages Programme has connected 450 border villages. These efforts have transformed the region from a conflict zone to a growth engine, positioning it as the Ashtalakshmi region central to Viksit Bharat.

Workers, the real strength of the coal sector, are being supported with safety, wages, healthcare, scholarships and better living conditions. Welfare measures include the Corporate Salary Package with insurance and loans, Rs 1 crore accident cover, Rs 2 crore air accident cover, first-time insurance for contract workers, ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh for fatal accidents, and a Uniform Dress Code Scheme to instil identity, respect and unity.

The Ministry's release stated that the launch of the Namchik Namphuk coal block will embody the integration of development, ecology, and Jan Bhagidaari, supporting India's energy security, community welfare, and Atmanirbhar Bharat. (ANI)

