Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 14: NIMCET 2025 Result was declared on Wednesday, 25 June 2025, for admission in the MCA course from the top 11 NITs & 2 IIITs of the country. In this result, along with AIR-1 from Jitendra Mishra Academy, 6 students in the All-India Top 10 rank, 11 students in the All-India Top 20 rank, and 464 students from the academy achieved success in NIMCET 2025, which is the highest selection in all of India.

Along with this, Jitendra Mishra Academy also set a record for the 12th consecutive time of getting AIR-1 in NIMCET.

Also, it made the record of giving the maximum number of selections in NIMCET for the 19th consecutive time. Jitendra Mishra Academy student Aryan Solanki secured AIR - 1 by scoring 640 marks out of 1000 marks, along with Abhay Sharma from the Academy secured AIR - 3, Radhe Mohan Patidar secured AIR - 5, Sneha Taunk secured AIR - 6, Himanshu Devatwal secured AIR - 7, Aryan Pandey secured AIR - 9, Anurag Patel secured AIR - 12, Sumit Rathod secured AIR - 13, Nikhil Bairagi secured AIR - 14, Himanshu Choudhary secured AIR - 18, Manu Sharma secured AIR - 19, Bitthal Kumar Tejra secured AIR - 22, Manish Rathore secured AIR - 23, Khushi Gupta secured AIR - 26, Vivek Hetawal secured AIR - 28, Prem Sagar Prajapat secured AIR - 29, Dhruv Tayal secured AIR - 30 along with 464 students selected in NIMCET 2025 from Jitendra Mishra Academy which is Highest Number of Selections in All over India.

Every year, Jitendra Mishra Academy produces the highest number of toppers in the All-India Top 10 and Top 100 ranks in the entrance exam NIMCET for admission in NIT and IIIT. This is the reason why Jitendra Mishra Academy is known as the No. 1 coaching institute in the field of MCA Entrance all over India.

In the academy, every topic is taught by Jitendra Mishra Sir from basic to advanced level in such a way that even the weakest student finds himself strong in that topic. Maximum shortcuts tricks of every topic are also told to the students by Jitendra Sir, which helps the students to solve the exam paper within the time limit.

The biggest contribution behind the grand success of Jitendra Mishra Academy is the 1030 Test Series and Study Material prepared by Jitendra Sir, keeping in mind the NIMCET exam pattern. The maximum questions asked in NIMCET 2025 was based on these test series and study material, and this is the reason that Jitendra Mishra Academy produced the highest number of 464 selections in the entire India, along with AIR - 1 and 6 students in the Top 10 ranks in NIMCET 2025.

