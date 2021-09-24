Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): ASCENT Foundation, a not-for-profit, peer-to-peer learning platform founded by Harsh Mariwala, Chairman, Marico Ltd., has announced the Sixth Edition of the annual flagship event ASCENT eConclave 2021 to be held on November 26, 2021.

The event will host more than 1000+ growth-ready entrepreneurs along with Industry Experts, Thought Leaders and Change Makers who will engage with each other to share insights from their entrepreneurial journey and exchange knowledge, ideas and learnings.

Themed around "Decode Disruption", this year the eConclave aims to equip entrepreneurs to understand, adapt and act around the significant disruptions being undergone in the Indian economy. Conversations among thought leaders from across industries will focus on fast-moving technology trends, digital transformation strategy and future disruptions.

The eConclave will run into four power packed sessions with take-home valuable insights from eminent speakers within the ecosystem around significantly relevant sub-themes. One of the four sessions includes an intriguing fireside chat titled 'Delivering Ambition through Generations' between Harsh Mariwala, Chairman, Marico Ltd. and Sriharsha Majety CEO and Co-founder, Swiggy.

Inviting like-minded entrepreneurs and stakeholders to join the event, Harsh Mariwala said, "The economy has taken a huge leap in consumer and business digital adoption in just the last year and this has made many 'good to have' digital capabilities a 'must have'. It is crucial for entrepreneurs to change gears at this juncture to run a successful business. Therefore, the aim of the ASCENT eConclave this year is to assist entrepreneurs and doers to adapt to the significant disruptions by redefining strategies, undertaking organizational changes and upskilling workforce at scale."

The Sixth Edition of the ASCENT eConclave will also highlight the significant changes that have resulted in the accelerated digital adaption like historic deployment of remote work, digital access to services across every domain, etc. that are making it imperative for businesses to adapt and act fast to pivot in order to build resilience for the years ahead. Adding to the invitation, Archanna Das, Head, ASCENT Foundation said, "It's that time of the year where we along with our fellow entrepreneurs get the prestigious opportunity to not just engage in relevant conversations around the ecosystem but also showcase the essence of 'peer-learning' and it's need amongst entrepreneurs, especially in 2021. We are looking forward to the valued attendance of India's finest thought leaders, change makers, innovators and DOERS to engage and share ideas, learnings and insights with like-minded audiences."

Previous editions of the ASCENT Conclave have witnessed 100+ prolific speakers including Uday Kotak (Kotak Mahindra Bank), Sajjan Jindal (JSW Group), Rajiv Bajaj (Bajaj Auto), Dr. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (Biocon Ltd.), Dr. Raghuram Rajan (Ex-RBI Governor), Deepak Parekh (HDFC), Sangita Reddy (Apollo Hospitals), Sourav Ganguly (BCCI), Falguni Nayar (Nykaa), Ronnie Screwvala (Swades Foundation), Naveen Tewari (InMobi Group), Anita and Harsha Bhogle, Ameera Shah (Metropolis), Vijay Shekhar Sharma (PayTM), Anita Dongre (AND and Global Desi), Prasoon Joshi (McCann), Sanjeev Bikhchandani (Info Edge: Naukri.com), Ashish Hemrajani (BookMyShow), PC Musthafa (ID Fresh Food), Manish Sabharwal (TeamLease), Anand Piramal (Piramal Group), Laksh Vaaman Sehgal (Samvardhana Motherson Group), Kunal Shah (CRED), Milind Soman (Actor), Nithin Kamath (Zerodha), Masaba Gupta (Fashion Designer), Harsh Jain (Dreams 11) and many others.

To know more about ASCENT Conclave 2021, please visit ascentfoundation.in/conclave2021.

ASCENT Foundation started by Harsh Mariwala (Chairman, Marico Ltd.) is a not-for-profit expression of his personal passion to identify and enable high-potential growth-stage entrepreneurs in their journey to grow both as Entrepreneurs and their Enterprises. ASCENT creates a close-knit Trust Group of non-competing entrepreneurs who believe in Learning from Doers.

Designed as a peer-to-peer platform, ASCENT leverages the "power of the collective" and enables entrepreneurs to share experiences, ideas, insights to learn from each other through self-facilitated Trust Groups and an extended network of Enablers. In the last 9 years, ASCENT has selected over 740 entrepreneurs as members (from more than 2500 applications received) who are part of 64 operational Trust Groups in Mumbai, Chennai and All India Chapters.

The composition of these members is quite diverse with a 46:54 split between Manufacturing and Services Industries; 44% Family Businesses; 8% Women Entrepreneurs and in all about 65+ diverse industries represented. The aggregate annual turnover of the ASCENT members is more than Rs. 53,000 crores with individual member turnover ranging from Rs. 1 crore to Rs. 2500+ crores.

For more details, please visit ascentfoundation.in.

