Mumbai Indians lost their second game in the second leg of the IPL 2021 in UAE. Rohit Sharma's men first lost to Chennai Super Kings and then against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The low-scoring game against the Yellow Army witnessed MS Dhoni's men walking away with a 20-run win over MI. Whereas, Eoin Morgan's men walked away with a 7-wicket win at the Sheikh Al Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. With this, they are in quite a tight spot for play-offs as they are now displaced by KKR from the number 4 spot. MI vs KKR Highlights of VIVO IPL 2021: Venkatesh Iyer & Rahul Tripathi Take Kolkata Knight Riders to a Thumping 7-Wicket Win Against Mumbai Indians.

For now, MI has 8 points in their kitty after 9 games. As of this moment, Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders have the same number of points. KKR stands on number 4 owing to the positive net run rate. So for now, Mumbai Indians will have to fight with RR and MI for registering a place in the knockouts.

Here's the points table for your reference:

IPL 2021 Points Table (Photo Credits: Screengrab)

Here's How Mumbai Indians Can Qualify for Play-offs:

So Mumbai Now has five matches to go in the IPL 2021. The team will lock horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. With five games to go for the IPL 2021, the team will have to win four matches. to make way into the knockouts. Mumbai Indians will play their next game against Virat Kohli's RCB and will leave no stone unturned to win the encounter.

