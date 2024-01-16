BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16: 37 years of legacy in the business, Ashwin Sheth Group (ASG), a renowned brand name in the Indian real estate sector, is thrilled to announce the implementation of global technology leader, SAP S/4HANA along with the help of the implementation partner, Highbar Technocrat, across all the projects and it will be live from July 2024. SAP, the global leader in enterprise application software and cloud application, offers an end-to-end real estate and property management software, built on smart cloud ERP (enterprise resource planning) with best-in-class UX. Addressing the specific needs of the real estate sector, SAP's solutions empower industry players to achieve cost-effective digital transformation and sustainable growth. A trusted SAP implementation partner, Highbar Technocrat's comprehensive solutions portfolio spans the entire real estate value chain - pre-construction, project planning & budgeting, project construction & management, Finance and sales & marketing. Commenting on the partnership, Prabhakar Azad, Chief People and Process Officer, of Ashwin Sheth Group, said, "At Ashwin Sheth Group, we remain committed to the adoption of innovative best practices and digital tools to deliver exceptional value to all our stakeholders. SAP is the gold standard when it comes to ERP solutions, and its implementation will significantly strengthen our status as a technology-led real estate leader. We look forward to working closely with the team at Highbar Technocrat on this endeavour in the months ahead and the partnership is a testament to always staying ahead of the industry. As part of the 2024 expansion plans, we at Ashwin Sheth Group will be adopting many such cutting-edge tech platforms and be a technology-driven company." Commenting on the tech implementations, Bhavik Bhandari, CSMO, of Ashwin Sheth Group, added, "The technological transformation in the Indian real estate sector has undergone a transformational change over a couple of years and the future of real estate will depend on the tech platforms. We have already implemented the apps for CRM, Finance, Sales & Marketing and HR. In the year 2024, it is our brand's vision to be a completely tech-led company and we are already working on the same to implement such apps in the company that ease the process. I'm extremely confident that the partnership with SAP and Highbar will help to achieve and drive the success of the company." Mangesh Wadaje, Chairman & CEO, Highbar Technocrat, added, "We express our sincere appreciation to the Ashwin Sheth Group for placing their trust in us for a crucial role in their digital transformation with SAP. The collaborative journey has commenced, and our anticipation for what lies ahead is boundless. Your endeavour to go ahead on SAP S/4HANA signifies not just a technological shift, but a testament to your commitment to innovation and progress. The enthusiasm to embrace cutting-edge solutions demonstrates a forward-thinking approach that is admirable and sets a precedent for the real estate industry." As one of the most technology-driven enterprises in the real-estate sector, Ashwin Sheth Group prides itself on its adoption of leading-edge digital solutions to streamline and automate business processes. In line with this digital push, the company recently implemented HONO, SMART APP, and SFDC to name a few.

