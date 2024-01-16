iQOO has announced the official launch date of its most anticipated iQOO Neo 9 Pro in India. iQOO Neo 9 Pro will be launched in India on February 22, 2024. The device will be available on Amazon.com and iQOO.com./In. After the iQOO 12 5G, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro will be another highly anticipated device to be introduced in India next month. So far, iQOO has only confirmed that the smartphone will be launched in 'Dual Tone Leather Design', Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Premium Leather Finish, and Squircle Camera module. The iQOO Neo 9 series was launched in China in December, including the iQOO Neo 9 and Neo 9 Pro with 144Hz 6.78-inch display, 50MP camera, 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage at CNY 2,299 (26,820) and CNY 2,999 (Rs 35,478) respectively. The iQOO Neo 9 Pro will be launched in the mid-range segment, likely under Rs 40,000. iQOO Neo9 and iQOO Neo9 Pro Launched in China With AMOLED Display and 50MP Camera: Check Features, Specifications and Price.

iQOO Neo 9 Launch Date Confirmed To Be February 22:

