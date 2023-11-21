Manila [Philippines], November 21 (ANI): The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has announced the appointment of Yingming Yang as Vice-President for South, Central, and West Asia, marking a stride in bolstering its leadership team.

As per ADB, Yang, an experienced figure with over 30 years of expertise in economic development, will undertake this pivotal role for a tenure of three years.

In his capacity as vice president, Yang will assume responsibility for managing the operations of ADB's Central and West Asia Department and South Asia Department, key regions integral to the bank's overarching goals.

His extensive experience, ranging from operational intricacies to high-level policy making, positions him as a valuable asset in steering ADB's initiatives in these crucial areas.

Before taking on this role, Yang held various leadership positions in the Ministry of Finance of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

Currently serving as the Director General of the Department of International Economic Relations, his wealth of experience encompasses multifaceted dimensions of economic development.

Yang's familiarity with multilateral development banks is underscored by his previous roles. He served as the Executive Director for the PRC at both the World Bank and ADB.

Additionally, he acted as the PRC's authorized negotiator for the establishment of the New Development Bank.

His contributions extend to memberships in the board and council of esteemed institutions such as the Global Environment Facility, the Global Infrastructure Facility, and the Green Climate Fund.

During his tenure overseeing cooperation between the PRC and ADB at the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Yang actively supported the establishment of pivotal initiatives.

Notable among these are the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation Program, the PRC Poverty Reduction and Regional Cooperation Fund, and the Credit Guarantee and Investment Facility.

Yang's academic credentials include a master's degree in development economics from the University of Manchester and a master's degree in literature criticism from Beijing Foreign Studies University.

His educational journey also includes obtaining a bachelor's degree in English language and literature from Hebei Normal University.

The Asian Development Bank, established in 1966 and owned by 68 members, remains steadfast in its commitment to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific. (ANI)

