Dhruva Natchathiram was initially shot as a single film, but later it was split into two-parts as the original footage was over four hours long. The first part of this upcoming spy thriller has been titled as Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One – Yuddha Kaandam. The film features Chiyaan Vikram as an undercover agent. Before finalising Vikram as the film’s lead, there were several other names, some of the top Kollywood stars, who were considered for this role. The project has faced several delays in terms of finalising the cast, the shooting, post-production and so on. But the after all the hurdles, the first part of Dhruva Natchathiram is all set to arrive in theatres. Dhruva Natchathiram Trailer: Chiyaan Vikram Promises a High-Voltage Slick Action-Fest in Gautham Menon’s Directorial (Watch Video).

Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One – Yuddha Kaandam is produced under the banner of Ondraga Entertainment in association with Oruoorileoru Film House. Ahead of the film’s theatrical release, here’s looking at some of its key details.

Cast – Chiyaan Vikram would be seen playing the lead role alongside Ritu Varma, Radhakrishnan Parthiban, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Simran in pivotal roles.

Plot – The synopsis of the film reads, “John is a covert operative who leads a team of elite professionals called "The Basement", which has the sole intention of taking down terrorist organisations secretly without being bound by law and order.”

Watch The Trailer Of Dhruva Natchathiram Below:

Release Date – After facing several delays, Dhruva Natchathiram will finally hit the big screens on November 24.

Review – The reviews for Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One – Yuddha Kaandam are not out yet. LatestLY will update y’all as soon as the review of the film is out.

