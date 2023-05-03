New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI/SRV): Aspera Technologies Pvt Ltd, a Legal Tech Services Company, has recently unveiled a cutting-edge solution called theGSTco, designed to aid eCommerce merchants in expanding their businesses throughout India. TheGSTco is supported by a team of devoted intrapreneurs who specialize in constructing and delivering infrastructure for Indian D2C Brands and Ecommerce Sellers. Boasting extensive expertise in VPPoB, GST compliance, legal services, and warehousing services, theGSTco has already provided services to over 1000 eCommerce sellers since its inception in 2022. The launch of theGSTco is a significant milestone in Aspera Technologies' efforts to serve 10 Lakh eCommerce sellers throughout India.

The VPPOB service provided by theGSTco includes a wide range of features to help businesses achieve their goals. These features include a business address, GST PPOB registration and approval, APOB addition, authorized representative, dedicated desk, compliance management, document mailing, and post-GST approval support for life.

"Our platform is designed to help businesses scale their revenue and reach by providing them with a comprehensive suite of features that will make compliance easier and more streamlined. One of the key benefits of the VPPOB service offered by theGSTco is its affordability. The platform's service cost is designed to be accessible to eCommerce Sellers and D2C Brands of all sizes, making it an ideal solution for startups and small businesses looking to scale their operations." shared Parth Gada, Director of theGSTco.

"As a leader in the Ecommerce and Legal Services industry for over 8 years, theGSTco is proud to be an authorized VPPOB and APOB service provider for Amazon and Flipkart. With our expertise, we have helped thousands of eCommerce Sellers and D2C Brands grow and expand their operations across India with VPPOB. Our commitment to our clients is unwavering, and we are dedicated to providing them with the tools and resources they need to succeed. Our target audience is ecommerce sellers and D2C brands who require a virtual office/virtual principle place of business for GST registration," added Kumar Gardas, COO at theGSTco.

theGSTco, a one-stop-shop for eCommerce sellers and D2C brands in India, has launched its innovative Virtual Office for GST (VPPOB) solution to help businesses scale their revenue and reach. With an affordable service cost, fast execution, and a 100% GST approval rate, theGSTco is set to revolutionize how businesses operate in India.

In just the first six months of its launch, theGSTco has achieved remarkable milestones. With a dedicated team of experts, the platform has served over 1000 D2C brands and successfully solved over 7000 GST queries. Looking ahead, theGSTco has ambitious plans for the future. By 2024, the platform aims to help 50,000 D2C brands and e-commerce sellers and an astounding 20 lakh e-commerce sellers to scale their businesses. TheGSTco is committed to providing top-notch virtual office solutions to its clients and helping them achieve their business goals.

