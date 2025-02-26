Ranjit Kumar Dass, Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development of Assam (Photo/ANI)

Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 26 (ANI): Ranjit Kumar Dass, Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development of Assam, on Wednesday said that the state has attracted investment of nearly Rs 2 lakh crores so far during the ongoing Advantage Assam 2.0, the investment summit organised by the government.

Speaking to ANI, Assam Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass said, "Under the leadership of our CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma we have attracted investment of nearly Rs 2 lakh crores. This is extremely important for Assam and the country... We expect an investment of Rs 5 lakh crores in the next edition of Advantage Assam."

Also Read | Airtel in Talks With Tata Group for Merger Between Tata Play's Direct to Home Business and Bharti Telemedia.

The summit has already marked a major milestone in attracting investments.

Earlier in the day, Assam Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal said Assam is fast emerging as a major investment hub, drawing interest from both domestic and international investors.

Also Read | AAP Names Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora for Ludhiana West Assembly Bypoll; Opposition Claims Arvind Kejriwal Will Enter Upper House, Party Responds.

Highlighting the state's economic potential at Advantage Assam 2.0, he underscored that Assam is not just a regional growth centre but a focal point for global investment.

On the first day, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that Assam signed 164 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with companies across 15 sectors, securing investment proposals worth over Rs 1.89 lakh crore.

The final day of Advantage Assam 2.0 will feature key thematic sessions with Union Ministers, including Hardeep Singh Puri, Piyush Goyal, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Pabitra Margherita.

They will discuss Assam's economic roadmap, policy initiatives, and sectoral opportunities.

In other major investments on the first day, the Adani Group announced an investment of Rs 50,000 crore in Assam, spanning key infrastructure sectors such as airports, aero cities, city gas distribution, transmission, cement, and road projects.

On the other hand, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani committed to investing over Rs 50,000 crore in Assam over the next five years.

Meanwhile, JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal announced plans to expand the conglomerate's presence in Assam's cement and energy sectors, underscoring the company's commitment to the region's economic growth. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)