Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 26 (ANI): Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav on Sunday visited Ujjain and attended the sacred Bhasma Aarti at the Mahakaleshwar Temple.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said he felt fortunate to have visited the temple multiple times and expressed gratitude for the spiritual experience. He also prayed for the nation's progress, peace, and social harmony.

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"I will pray that the country remains free from crises and that people continue to live with happiness, peace, and prosperity," he said.

A day earlier, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha also visited the temple. He said that being in Ujjain brings a sense of positivity and expressed hope for the well-being and prosperity of all sections of society.

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Recently, actor Anupam Kher has shared a deeply spiritual moment with his followers after visiting the revered Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, describing the experience as "divine" and "soul-stirring."

Taking to Instagram, Kher posted a series of photographs from his pilgrimage to one of India's most sacred Jyotirlinga shrines. Dressed in traditional attire with a saffron ceremonial stole, the actor is seen offering prayers with folded hands against the temple's iconic backdrop. In his caption, Kher reflected on the spiritual significance of the visit and the emotional impact it had on him.

"I reached the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain. Had darshan and prayed for all of you as well. What a wonderful, divine experience it is to come here. India is truly filled with such incredible religious places, whose antiquity and history are unbelievable. Today, the soul felt a unique sense of peace and strength. Har Har Mahadev! Har Har Mahakal!" he wrote.

Located in Madhya Pradesh, the Mahakaleshwar Temple attracts lakhs of devotees annually, including several prominent personalities from across the country and abroad.

Participation in the ritual is widely believed to be highly auspicious, with devotees holding faith that it fulfils their wishes. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)