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News INDIA PM Narendra Modi Condemns White House Dinner Security Breach, Says ‘Relieved’ Donald Trump and Officials Are Safe Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the security breach at the Washington Hilton during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which led to the evacuation of US President Donald Trump, the First Lady and Vice President JD Vance, urging calm and stability.

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Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a strong condemnation of the security breach that occurred on Saturday night at the Washington Hilton during the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner. The incident, which forced the immediate evacuation of U.S. President Donald Trump, the First Lady, and Vice President JD Vance, has drawn international concern and calls for stability.

In a statement shared via social media, Prime Minister Modi expressed his relief that the U.S. leadership remained unharmed during the event. "Relieved to learn that President Trump, the First Lady and Vice President are safe and unharmed following the recent security incident at a Washington DC hotel," the Prime Minister wrote. He further extended his best wishes for their continued safety and well-being, emphasizing the gravity of the threat. White House Dinner Shooting: Donald Trump Releases Security Breach Footage, Shooter’s Photos After Correspondents’ Dinner Chaos (Watch Video).

Addressing the broader implications of the attack, Prime Minister Modi firmly stated, "Violence has no place in a democracy and must be unequivocally condemned." Who Is Cole Tomas Allen? Reporter Names Suspect in White House Dinner Shooting Scare After Donald Trump Escorted Out.

PM Modi Condemns Security Incident Targeting US Leadership

Relieved to learn that President Trump, the First Lady and Vice President are safe and unharmed following the recent security incident at a Washington DC hotel. I extend my best wishes for their continued safety and well-being. Violence has no place in a democracy and must be… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2026

The incident unfolded when an armed suspect breached a security checkpoint at the hotel lobby, leading to an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement. While one officer was reportedly injured, officials confirmed that the President and his team were swiftly secured by the Secret Service. The event, an annual gathering of journalists and officials, was promptly shut down following the breach. As investigations into the suspect’s motives continue, the message from world leaders remains centered on the rejection of political violence and the protection of democratic institutions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 09:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).