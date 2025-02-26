Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 26 (ANI): Acting proactively on the development of the manufacturing ecosystem in the state, Assam will develop an end-to-end semiconductor and electronics ecosystem in the state, said Ravi Kota, Chief Secretary of Assam.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of Advantage Assam 2.0, Assam Chief Secretary said, "So now the semiconductor electronic ecosystem we are going to develop an end-to-end from design to final products that has to happen in the next 5 to 10 years."

Also Read | Startup Booster: Wipro Commits USD 200 Million to VC Arm Wipro Ventures in Latest Round of Funding.

"Accordingly, we have to work closely with the investors and the industry partners, vendors, and our chief minister has that vision of developing such an advanced kind of technology manufacturing here," he added.

The Assam Chief Secretary further added that the Advantage Assam investor summit has witnessed renowned and major players willing to seriously invest in the state.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Mahakumbh Concludes With Over 1.32 Crore Devotees Taking 'Amrit Snan' at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Maha Shivratri (Watch Video).

He added, "People are planning, signing the MOUs and the kind of buzz and vibrancy created by these two days programme. A large number of people, all serious players. I mean, you can't identify someone who has just come for the sake of just attending."

"Everyone came with a thought and also formal plans. And now the state government is very carefully looking at each proposal, whether we sign it and whether we'll be able to implement it or not so that carefully we are doing. Therefore, all sectors are there now. I'm just coming from the MOU signing," he added.

As per the Assam Minister Ranjit Kumar Dass, the state has attracted an investment of nearly Rs 2 lakh crores so far.

On the first day, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that Assam signed 164 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with companies across 15 sectors, securing investment proposals worth over Rs 1.89 lakh crore.

In other major investments on the first day, the Adani Group announced an investment of Rs 50,000 crore in Assam, spanning key infrastructure sectors such as airports, aerocities, city gas distribution, transmission, cement, and road projects.

On the other hand, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani committed to investing over Rs 50,000 crore in Assam over the next five years.

Meanwhile, JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal announced plans to expand the conglomerate's presence in Assam's cement and energy sectors, underscoring the company's commitment to the region's economic growth. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)