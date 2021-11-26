New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI/ATK): Exercise and eating healthy are certainly the best ways to keep our heart and bodies in good shape. But, despite a healthy diet, our bodies often do not obtain the right nutrients that it necessitates.

Here's where premium wellness health supplements brand and Make in India brainchild from the House of Assiduus Global, Biotevia Life Sciences offers health supplements that do not just enhance the intake of intelligent and functional super foods amongst individuals, but they also deploy tech competence together with robust product development to propel the nutraceutical industry.

Their latest development, Biotevia Flaxseed oil vegetarian capsules is enriched with the perfect blend of natural ingredients and traditionally cold pressed falxseed oil which helps in maintaining heart health, balances blood cholesterol levels and maintains optimum health of blood vessels.

Let's also understand why the human body needs nutraceuticals. While our lifestyles have dramatically enhanced with economic prowess, we are engendering numerous challenges for ourselves when it comes to our health such as obesity, osteoporosis, cancer, diabetes, allergies and dental problems. Our food habits are poor leading directly to nutritional deficiencies in our bodies. Here's where, nutraceuticals, a term coined in 1989 by Stephen DeFelice, products derived from food sources that provide nutrition and medicinal benefits come to play.

Nutraceuticals are also known as functional foods or nutritional supplements. The global market for Nutraceuticals estimated at $278.8 Billion in 2020 is being projected to reach an enormous $441.7 Billion by 2026.

Biotevia Flaxseed oil vegetarian capsules are rich in Omega-3, an essential fatty acid that plays a significant role in sustaining our brain and heart health.

When it comes to omega-3 supplements, against the widespread belief, fish oil capsules are not our only option, nor are they necessarily the best choice. There are plenty of fish oil alternatives and one of the most promising is Biotevia's Flaxseed oil vegetarian capsules.

Also, as more people buy fish oil supplements, they are ultimately increasing the negative impact on the environment. Producing supplements like fish oil can take a massive toll on the oceans, and as the consciousness of the benefits of fish oil grows, so does the demand for its production. Besides, fish oil isn't plant-based, making it unsuitable for vegetarians and vegans.

Biotevia Life Sciences founder Dr Somdutta Singh adds, "I consider the base essential fatty acids to be one of the most important deficiencies we experience in modern society. Increasing your dietary intake of omega-3 fatty acids is necessary, but you don't have to compromise the planet or your dietary choices in the process. Using fish oil alternatives like Biotevia's Flaxseed oil vegetarian capsules is the best way to support your health without hurting the environment."

Yes, we are aware that flaxseeds are loaded with healthy fats, but how do they truly affect our bodies on a daily basis? Flaxseed is a natural oil lubricant for the digestive tract, which means it's a powerful natural cleanser. Flaxseed oil helps our bodies to detoxify and shed excess weight.

Incorporating flaxseed into our diets is also an excellent way to boost the health of our heart and keep it healthy. Research has shown that eating foods high in alpha-linolenic acid-like flaxseed oil might help prevent and treat heart diseases. Flaxseed oil helps to lower blood pressure and improve triglyceride and cholesterol levels. It also promotes skin health while having potent anti-inflammatory properties.

Biotevia Flaxseed oil vegetarian capsules and all Biotevia Life Sciences products are clinically certified natural wellness supplements, results-driven, toxin free, cruelty free and have been crafted in an FDA-registered facility. Biotevia products are inspired by Nature and driven by the power of Science.

