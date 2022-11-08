New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI/GPRC): Ankit Sharma says- Success takes two things- Consistency and Dedication. Consistency is all about stability at work and the speed at which you yield outcomes. Whereas Dedication unveils how committed and devoted, you are to achieving your dream and target. If you have these traits in your personality, you will for sure obtain whatever you aim at.

Being a world-famous astrologer, he is earmarked for his work and rewarded a lot many times for rendering the best astrological services across the nation. Based out of Chandigarh, he accomplishes his work in different parts of the globe with the help of his team, which is present worldwide.

Recently, he has been cordially invited to a spectacular event at the Sahara Star Hotel in the city of Mumbai (with which, of course, we all are acquainted). This particular national affair was held on Saturday, 01 October 2022, to reward some great personalities for outstanding performance in their respective fields. From business people, sportspersons, entrepreneurs, film actors, astrologers, players, and entertainers to VVIPs, this social occasion was organized to bestow National Glory Award 2022 across the board.

With the grace of God, Ankit Sharma has been vouchsafed with a significant award in Astrology. The Title of the Award was the 'Best Astrologer in India.' He was overwhelmed by this kind of honor and will be highly obliged lifetime. Although to be on the top list, he has literally worked so hard with utter dedication, commitment, and sincerity. Furthermore, he also struggled a lot to get to this point in the astrological field and earned a prestigious reputation in a very short interval of time.

Beyond any doubt, he is now one of the renowned, down-to-earth, and intelligence specialists in various niches of astrology. With exceptional and peerless notions in astrology, he is adequately handling distinct fortes, including marriage hurdles, career issues, relationship problems, employment hardships, spouse conflicts, business concerns, financial crises, progeny, Vastu-Shastra, Gemstones, Kundli-matching, horoscope checking, enterprises/shops/showrooms, and other personal ventures obstacle, etc. He is also proficient in supervising typical mental, professional, personal, financial, and physical predicaments by organizing one-on-one meetings and consultations with the people who genuinely seek advice and assistance in their life and relationship. On hefty demands and requests, he also plans visits to other countries to understand and rectify civilians' hurdles and difficulties.

By matchless astrological solutions, he leaves no stone unturned when it comes to solving complex issues and complicated problems of his beloved followers and clients. Commenced his journey in his childhood days and began following his father's footprints when he was a kid; he is now popular amongst Indian as well as international peeps for his fast, effective, pocket-friendly astrological solutions. As his father was also a famed and skilled astrologer in his times.

Being a part of the National Glory Awards 2022 and especially crowned with the eminent tag of the best astrologer in india, he is heartily grateful to all his ardent fans and looking forward to delivering the best possible services to each and everyone in need. For him, this unmatchable acclamation is what he had never thought of, and he was certainly short of words while expressing gratitude and respect to the honorable Chief Guest: Bhagat Singh Koshyari Ji( Governor of Maharashtra), for his embracing, supporting, and welcoming behavior. He had an impressive aura and was a leading light in National Glory Awards 2022. Receiving a token of appreciation was, indeed, his one of the many cherished pursuits, which is still a dream for many- says Ankit Sharma.

This public conference in Mumbai was also glorified by a plethora of celebrated, notable, and well-known celebrities such as Charu Asopa Sen, Aparna Dixit, Pooja Gaur, Abhishek Bajaj & other televisionaries. Be it astrology, education, corporates, art, fashion, literature, health, music, or social services, the best amongst the best was rewarded warm-heartedly. The vibe of this unforgettable glory felicitation program was breathtaking as it was concerted during Navratri festivities. Everyone was dressed so well and glamorous that it has become one of the most remarkable galas of the Millennium and an Eve to Remember for everyone out there.

