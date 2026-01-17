VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 17: Aswini Allergy Centre, Hyderabad, under the leadership of Dr. Vyakarnam Nageshwar, Chief Allergist and Immunologist, is gaining national recognition for its structured, root-cause-based approach to the diagnosis and management of chronic allergic, immunological, and inflammatory disorders.

Unlike conventional symptom-focused treatments, the centre follows a comprehensive, protocol-driven clinical evaluation model that prioritizes identifying underlying immune dysfunctions responsible for recurring and long-standing conditions.

Moving Beyond Symptomatic Relief

Across India, patients suffering from conditions such as allergic asthma, allergic rhinitis, eczema, atopic dermatitis, food allergies, chronic urticaria, and inflammatory skin disorders often rely on long-term antihistamines, steroids, inhalers, or topical applications. While these therapies provide temporary relief, recurrence remains common.

According to Dr. Vyakarnam Nageshwar, long-term resolution of allergic and immunological disorders requires understanding immune pathways rather than suppressing outward symptoms.

"Allergic diseases are complex immune-mediated conditions. Treating visible symptoms alone does not address the underlying inflammation and immune imbalance responsible for disease recurrence," he said.

Structured Clinical Evaluation Model

At Aswini Allergy Centre, every patient undergoes a one-hour detailed interactive assessment conducted directly by the specialist. The evaluation includes:

* Immune system profiling

* Detailed family and medical history

* Lifestyle and nutritional assessment

* Identification of co-existing conditions such as diabetes, thyroid disorders, obesity, and hypertension

This individualized diagnostic framework enables targeted treatment planning tailored to each patient's immune response.

Multidisciplinary Clinical Expertise

The centre operates with a multidisciplinary medical team, bringing together:

* Dr. Vyakarnam Nageshwar, Senior Clinical Allergist & Immunologist

* Dr. Bhagheerathi, Specialist in Stem Cell Therapy & Interventional Radiology

* Dr. Kavya Sri, Clinical Nutritionist with over a decade of experience

* Stephen Suniti, Head of Immunological Counselling Unit

This integrated approach addresses gaps where medication alone may be insufficient, particularly in chronic autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Precision-Based Immunotherapy

Aswini Allergy Centre is among India's high-volume centres for allergen-specific immunotherapy, including Sublingual Immunotherapy (SLIT). The centre has successfully administered over 12,000 advanced immunotherapy cases, following stringent patient selection and allergen identification protocols.

"Immunotherapy delivers results only when the correct allergen, patient profile, and treatment protocol are aligned," Dr. Vyakarnam noted.

Post-COVID Immune Challenges

Since 2020, the centre has reported an increase in immune dysregulation cases linked to post-COVID conditions, including:

* Gut dysbiosis and impaired nutrient absorption

* Mast cell activation with elevated histamine release

* Cytokine-driven inflammatory responses

These immune shifts are being addressed through personalized treatment strategies focusing on immune modulation and inflammation control.

Focus on Gut-Brain-Skin-Lung Axis

A key pillar of treatment at Aswini Allergy Centre is restoring balance in the gut-brain-lung-skin axis, particularly in pediatric patients. Clinical emphasis is placed on:

* Gut microbiome correction

* Nutrition-based immune support

* Prebiotic and probiotic dietary interventions

This approach aims to reduce long-term medication dependence while improving immune resilience.

National Patient Footprint

Patients travel to Hyderabad from across India, including Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Jammu & Kashmir, and the Northeast, as well as from overseas, seeking treatment for unresolved allergic and autoimmune disorders.

Public Health Recognition

The centre also operates a National Toll-Free Helpline (1800-425-0095), inaugurated by K. Chandrashekar Rao, former Chief Minister of Telangana, acknowledging its contribution to public health awareness and allergy care access.

About Aswini Allergy Centre

With over 50,000 patients treated, Aswini Allergy Centre has evolved into a referral hub for complex allergy, immunological, and autoimmune conditions in both adults and children.

"When immune mechanisms are properly understood and addressed, inflammation can be resolved rather than suppressed," Dr. Vyakarnam said.

