Dallas (Texas) [US], March 14: Ahead of the first race of the 2025 FIA Formula 1 World championship, which kicks off this weekend in Melbourne, Atlassian Williams Racing is pleased to announce a major multi-year partnership with Brillio, the global technology consulting and service company.

Atlassian Williams Racing, the British-based F1 team with 9 Constructors' Championships and 7 Drivers' Championships is joining forces with US-headquartered technology consulting and service leader Brillio, bringing together two companies that share the values of speed, precision and innovation.

Under the partnership, Brillio becomes the Official Digital Transformation Partner of Atlassian Williams Racing and will work exclusively to support digital transformation initiatives within the team. Brillio has a proven approach to helping customers adapt, compete and win by applying its expertise in data, AI, platform engineering, cloud and infrastructure services. Brillio will also become an Official Data and AI services partner to Williams. Over the term of the agreement, Williams will be looking to utilise this expertise in its pursuit of future World Championship success.

The Brillio brand will adorn the FW47 race cars of Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz from this weekend's Australian Grand Prix. The partnership will also look to leave a legacy by elevating Brillio's global Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, Bringing Smiles, which is focused on fostering STEM education and career development among underserved children to prepare them for a digital-first and disruptive world. STEM education is also a major focus for Atlassian Williams Racing, which runs a schools outreach programme that will bring more than 10,000 8- to 15-year-olds to its Grove HQ free of charge this year to introduce them to careers in science, technology, engineering and maths through the lens of motorsport.

The latest commercial signing for Williams underpins the team's momentum in this area as it continues to strengthen on and off track. This weekend will see the team race for the first time as Atlassian Williams Racing following the winter announcement of its title partnership. Ahead of the 2025 season the team has also announced new partnerships with Santander, Super Group and Reviva and extended partnerships with Duracell, Gulf Oil International and Kraken.

James Vowles, Team Principal, Atlassian Williams Racing said, "We're thrilled to welcome Brillio as a partner to Atlassian Williams Racing at such an exciting time for this iconic team. Brillio's expertise in harnessing cutting-edge technologies to unleash potential and performance align perfectly with our vision for the future as we transform in all areas to return to winning ways. Brillio joins a growing roster of major global companies who believe in our destination and want to contribute on our journey."

Sorin Cheran, Chief Information and Analytics Officer, Atlassian Williams Racing said, "Brillio will play a pivotal role in accelerating the transformation of Atlassian Williams Racing. Their agility, focus on excellence and challenger mindset make them the ideal partner for Williams, and their expertise in high-performance data engineering will be crucial to us gaining a competitive advantage on and off track."

Raj Mamodia, Founder & CEO of Brillio said, "Brillio is excited to be part of Atlassian Williams Racing as it continues its journey back to the top. We have a track record of providing a competitive advantage to the companies we work with. At Brillio, we believe high-performance engineering, data and AI are the keys to unlocking the next era of motorsport excellence. Our partnership with Atlassian Williams Racing goes beyond technology, it's about a relentless challenger mindset to push boundaries, redefine speed, and accelerate innovation."

About Atlassian Williams Racing

For almost 50 years, Atlassian Williams Racing has been at the forefront of one of the fastest sports on the planet, being one of the top three most successful teams in history competing in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. With an almost unrivalled heritage of engineering and racing F1 cars and unforgettable eras that demonstrate it is a force to be reckoned with, the British squad boasts 16 F1 World Championship titles to its name. Since its foundation in 1977 by the eminent, late Sir Frank Williams and engineering pioneer Sir Patrick Head, the team has won nine Constructors' Championships, in association with Cosworth, Honda and Renault. Its roll call of drivers is legendary, with its seven Drivers' Championship trophies being lifted by true icons of the sport: Alan Jones, Keke Rosberg, Nelson Piquet, Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve. The team has made history before and is out to make it again with a long-term mission to evolve and return to the front of the grid.

About Brillio

Brillio is a global technology consulting and services company that helps businesses innovate faster. It specializes in AI, cloud, data analytics, security, digital infrastructure, and product engineering to improve operations. With 12 locations worldwide and a team of over 6,000, Brillio is committed to delivering bold, customer-centric solutions that drive real impact. Recognized as a Great Place to Work since 2021, Brillio is driving digital transformation. Learn more at www.brillio.com.

