Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11: Credit cards are no longer just about convenience -- they're about maximizing every rupee you spend. The AU SPONT RuPay Credit Card from AU Small Finance Bank is designed for those who want rewards not just on big-ticket purchases, but also on their everyday transactions, including UPI payments. Why Choose AU SPONT RuPay Credit Card

With this card, every swipe, tap, or UPI transaction turns into an opportunity to earn. Whether it's your morning chai or a new smartphone, you're rewarded every time. Key Features & Benefits:

* 1% cashback on all eligible UPI and retail transactions (capped at Rs. 500 per billing cycle).

* Never-expiring Coins on UPI transactions via the AU 0101 App - 5 Coins on each transaction and a welcome bonus of 500 Coins on the first UPI payment.

* Fuel surcharge waiver of 1% on transactions between Rs. 400 and Rs. 5,000 (up to Rs. 100 per cycle).

* Complimentary lounge access - 2 airport visits (on quarterly spends of Rs. 20,000) and 2 railway lounge visits every quarter.

* Xpress EMI facility to convert purchases above Rs. 500 into easy instalments.

* Contactless payments for transactions up to Rs. 5,000.

* Lifetime-free add-on cards to extend benefits to family members. Turn Every Spend into Coins That Last Forever

One of the standout features of the AU SPONT RuPay Credit Card is its never-expiring Coins. Unlike typical reward points that lapse, these Coins stay with you, allowing you to save them over time and redeem for a wide range of gadgets and gifts from the AU Rewardz catalogue. Lifestyle & Travel Privileges

Beyond cashback and coins, the card also offers lifestyle benefits. Frequent flyers and train travellers alike can enjoy complimentary lounge access, while robust fraud protection and zero-liability cover ensure peace of mind in case of card loss or misuse.

Fees & Eligibility* Joining/Annual Fee: Rs. 299 + taxes

* Eligibility:

* Salaried: 21-60 years

* Self-employed: 25-65 years

* Add-on cardholders: 18 years+

* Resident Indians only The AU SPONT RuPay Credit Card is built for those who want everyday value. From cashback and lounge access to never-expiring coins, it combines the power of UPI with the benefits of a credit card, making it a great choice for modern, on-the-go spenders. Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on details available at the time of writing and is intended for general awareness. Features, benefits, and charges are subject to change as per AU Small Finance Bank's policies. Please visit the official AU Small Finance Bank website for the most updated information before applying.

