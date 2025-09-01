VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1: Mumbai-based Augmentables has completed production of a 15-minute Mahabharat episode created entirely through artificial intelligence technology, replacing traditional film crews of 500-600 personnel with five prompt engineers. The extent of this project marks a dramatic shift from conventional filmmaking methods, leveraging production efficiency and cost reduction.

Augmentables was founded by 21-year-old Vyan Gandhi in 2023, and gained significant traction with the release of a viral Mahabharat AI trailer that accumulated over 1.6 million views on YouTube. The completed episode features character consistency, emotional narrative elements, and production values typically associated with traditional cinematography.

Gandhi established Augmentables following his decision to discontinue college education after selling an NFT-based startup during his final year of secondary school. The company initially focused on augmented and virtual reality services before transitioning to generative AI content production due to market demand and Gandhi's technical background in video editing software including Unreal Engine, Blender, and After Effects.

The Mahabharat AI episode demonstrates cost efficiency compared to traditional production methods. Conventional film production of similar content would require substantial investments in cast, crew, locations, and equipment. The AI-generated approach eliminates many of these requirements while maintaining narrative quality and visual consistency.

Augmentables has delivered 500 minutes of AI-generated video content to clients and generated 1.5 crore rupees in revenue over seven months through self-funded operations. The company currently manages contracts from clients in the United States and Europe, producing 200-300 minutes of AI animation content monthly.

Gandhi's approach involves training team members to combine technical proficiency with creative capabilities. This dual-skill requirement addresses challenges in the AI content generation field where technical and creative expertise typically exist separately. The company's staff includes prompt engineers who manage AI generation tools to produce content matching creative specifications.

The development occurs as India's entertainment industry examines AI technology's potential applications in content production. While AI-generated content offers production cost advantages, questions remain regarding audience acceptance, creative authenticity, and employment implications for traditional film industry workers.

Augmentables positions itself as a generative AI production house serving clients requiring advertisements, film scenes, and long-form video content. The company's international client base indicates growing global demand for AI-generated video content across commercial and entertainment applications.

