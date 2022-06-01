New Delhi [India] June 1 (ANI/Bloomingdale): Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection was awarded among the best VPNs for streaming, gaming and torrenting for private users by AV-TEST, the independent IT security institute. Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection was praised for its speed ratings and beat leading global competitors in VPN transparency ratings.

Virtual private networks (VPNs) have multiple uses including anonymous surfing, secure downloads and messaging, as well as providing access to local content on streaming platforms. They've also become a necessary feature for gamers, allowing them to tune their ping when gaming and providing uninterrupted gameplay. This is an important aspect of VPNs as the gaming industry is rapidly growing with a current value of over USD 300 billion and a continuously expanding customer base, adding 500 million gamers between 2016 and 2021 alone.

AV-TEST found that Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection offers superior speed averages for consumers using Windows 10 on a PC. The service was also noted as among the best for supporting torrenting activities and for providing access to local services, allowing seamless streaming experiences.

Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection was also named one of the most suitable choices for gamers. It is the only VPN software among test participants that offers Hydra Catapult, which provides the added benefit of lower latency. Lower latencies are achieved by using proprietary protocol, which reduces gamers' pings, giving them a substantial advantage in their gameplay.

Additionally, AV-TEST stated that Kaspersky is the only VPN provider to make its transparency reports publicly available, including information about who is behind the service and company and data storage details. Furthermore, Kaspersky passed the SOC 2 independent assessment by Deloitte. The audit found that the development and release of Kaspersky's antivirus bases are protected against unauthorized changes by security controls. More information on this audit can be found here.

According to AV-TEST expert reviews: "Gamers who pay special attention to latency don't care about the product name and range of features, as long as their mouse click or button press [doesn't] take one millisecond too long over the internet. Based on measured values, Kaspersky... [is] the first choice in this regard."

"VPNs provide consumers with the ability to freely adjust their digital location and hide personal data while they are online. For gamers and those looking to stream media content, buffering or lagging can have a frustrating impact on their digital experience. That is why we are proud to see that Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection has been recognized as one of the fastest VPNs on the consumer market, with a low latency impact that also ensures security and transparency for our customers," says Marina Titova, Vice-President, Consumer Product Marketing at Kaspersky.

The full report, VPN Packages for Private Users Put to the Test under Windows 10, by AV-TEST is available here.

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. Kaspersky's deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative security solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company's comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection and a number of specialized security solutions and services to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. Over 400 million users are protected by Kaspersky technologies and we help 240,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com.

