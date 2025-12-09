PRNewswire

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 9: AvironiX Drones, a Chennai-based deep-tech drone company focused on precision farming and defence technologies, today announced the launch of its latest agricultural innovation, the AviSpray-10c, a compact, backpack-sized spraying drone 53% smaller than the current generation, designed to significantly reduce the cost, operational complexity, and manpower requirements of drone-based crop spraying in India.

The product was unveiled at a formal launch event held at the GRT Grand Hotel, Chennai, in the presence of Mr. M. Anand, Chief General Manager, NABARD Tamil Nadu, along with farmers, Namo Drone Didis, agri-entrepreneurs, drone pilots, industry representatives, and technology partners.

Field- Tested Across Over 6,000 Acres of Indian Farmland

Unlike many agricultural drones developed primarily under laboratory conditions, the AviSpray-10c has been validated through extensive real-world deployment. The platform is built on the foundation of over 6,000 acres of agricultural spraying, including operations on demanding crops such as sugarcane and paddy.

AvironiX follows the Japanese engineering philosophy of 'Genchi Genbutsu' -- 'go and see for yourself' -- under which its Indian aerospace engineers repeatedly conducted field studies across farms to observe real-world challenges and iteratively refine the product.

"Agriculture is not a problem that can be solved from an office or a computer simulation," said Peter Langford, Chief Executive Officer. "Our engineers spent years in Indian farms, covering over 6,000 acres of real spraying operations. Every design decision in the AviSpray-10c is the result of direct field feedback, rigorous testing, and continuous iteration. This is how we engineer technology for India's demanding farming conditions."

Redefining the Economics of Agricultural Drone Spraying

The AviSpray-10c is 53% smaller than conventional agricultural drones widely used in the market today, enabling true two-wheeler portability and one-person operation.

Key advantages include:

- Backpack-sized form factor for transport on scooters and bicycles

- No requirement for bulky transport vehicles

- Elimination of permanent drone mounting boxes

- Single-operator deployment with no assistant required

- Coverage of up to 5 acres per battery charge, representing a 60% improvement over most comparable platforms

- Reduced battery count, lower upfront capital costs, and lower fuel consumption

- No charger required during daily spraying operations

- Minimal dependence on generators and reduced recharging downtime

"This is not merely a reduction in size; it represents a fundamental shift in the agri-spraying business model," Mr. Langford said. "Lower investment, lower operating costs, higher uptime, and improved profitability for pilots and agri-entrepreneurs are built directly into the design."

Engineered Specifically for Indian Operating Conditions

The AviSpray-10c integrates advanced performance and safety systems, including:

- High-efficiency hexacopter flight architecture

- Endurance of up to 5 acres per battery charge

- 2x improvement in spraying accuracy

- Swappable chemical tanks

- Multiple nozzle configurations

- Terrain-following radar and collision-avoidance systems

- RPTO-ready master-slave architecture

"The AviSpray-10c has not just been designed by Aeronautical engineers working in local fields, but also engineered specifically for India's environmental and agricultural realities -- heat, dust, humidity, wind, and long duty cycles," said Dr. Dinesh Manoharan, Chief Technology Officer, AvironiX. "Every subsystem has been field-validated to deliver endurance, precision, and safety without compromise. The ubiquitous Chinese imports that drown the market don't even come close to this - this is a purpose built drone, designed in Ambattur and built in Maramalainagar, for Indian conditions."

'Customer Success' Model and AgriDrone Experts Network

In addition to the product launch, AvironiX announced a Customer Success-first operating model, supported by a growing national network of AvironiX AgriDrone Experts. These trained local pilots will provide:

- Structured pilot training and supervised flying

- Annual maintenance contract (AMC) support, preventative maintenance and repairs

- Skill enhancement and retraining

- Faster on-ground field repairs

- Reduced downtime during peak spraying seasons

"One of the biggest pain points today is Customer Service. We do not stop after the product sale, like many others. Our objective is long-term customer success," said Mr. M. Kannan, Chief Marketing Officer, AvironiX. "Our AgriDrone Experts are local professionals who ensure higher uptime, lower repair costs, and consistent earning potential for pilots and farmers alike. They will become a helpful familiar face and a foundational pillar of your business' success and growth."

Future Roadmap: Real-Time Data-Driven Spraying

AvironiX also outlined its upcoming roadmap for real-time data-driven agricultural spraying, powered by a proprietary microscopic MEMS plant-sensing technology being developed in collaboration with its Australian partner, Magic Wavelength. The new platform is expected to unlock up to 30 times more plant-health data than current industry solutions.

"This technology has the potential to democratise smart farming at a global scale," Mr. Langford said."When this platform is ready for launch, the early adopters from our ecosystem will be the first to be invited."

Live Demonstrations and Symbolic Customer Handover

Following the formal unveiling, selected pre-order customers were presented with symbolic controller cut-outs, and guests participated in live experience zones featuring:

- Backpack-mode demonstrations

- Fully deployed drone configurations

- Hands-on product inspection and user-experience walkthroughs

About AvironiX

AvironiX is a leading Indian drone tech company, focused on developing precision agriculture drones and sensing platforms for real-world farming environments. With field-validated products, in-house aerospace engineering capabilities, and a nationwide customer success network, AvironiX aims to redefine how advanced technology empowers farmers across India and emerging agricultural economies. For more information, visit www.avironix.com.

