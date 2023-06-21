BusinessWire India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 21: Avtar, India's premier Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Solutions firm has, for the fourth time in a row, partnered with Google India and Centre for Executive Education at Indian School of Business (ISB) for DigiPivot - a free skill development initiative, which will provide training for women in the digital marketing space. Hindustan Unilever Limited, the industry partner, will provide the cohort industry-specific insights and mentorship. Applications are invited from women, who are currently employed, on career breaks and also in their entrepreneurial journeys. Commenting on DigiPivot 4.0, Dr Saundarya Rajesh, Founder - President of Avtar Group said, "Staying relevant in this age of AI is far more crucial for women, who have traditionally held vulnerable jobs. Only with a powerful combination of a winning attitude and adept, incisive skills, can we aspire to recession-proof our careers. In its 4th edition this year, DigiPivot invites applications from women across career stages - early, mid and returning women. We welcome both professionals and business owners. DigiPivot is a force-multiplier - we observed our DP alumni rediscover their value, apply digital marketing skills brilliantly in their jobs, and lead with confidence and authority. Several made a powerful come-back into a valued workplace. Digital insights blended with the power of Intentional career Pathing, which Avtar has offered to over 50,000 women professionals, enables every participant in DigiPivot to reimagine their career in remarkable ways." The DigiPivot participants will gain knowledge on digital marketing along with Avtar's proprietary Intentional Career Pathing, which is built on the tenets that are critical to charting sustainable careers. Senior leaders from Google will mentor the cohort, guiding them through experiential segments including case study challenges. The participants will go through sessions on core digital marketing skills and strategies, that will be hosted by senior faculty from ISB. Madhuri Duggirala, Vice President, gTech Customer Experience, Google said: "An equal world is an enabled world. We are delighted to continue our commitment towards building diverse and representative talent pools that reflect the communities in which we operate. I consider DigiPivot a powerful catalyst of change, and the impact the program has had on the careers of our 200 alumni is a testament to that. The program reflects Google's values of building a more inclusive workforce by providing our cohorts with targeted, purpose-driven, and meaningful support. While retaining our core focus of upskilling underrepresented groups in India, this edition of DigiPivot has been designed to support the journeys of as many early and mid-career professionals as we can." The cohort will go through intensive training virtually in technical and leadership skills needed for a career pivot. This year, with the expansion on the number, women with a work experience ranging from 3 months to 18 years and also women on career breaks can make use of this unique opportunity to empower themselves in the digital space. Every year, DigiPivot receives more than 2000 applications, who are then screened and interviewed for the program. The earlier three editions of DigiPivot saw a total of 200 participants and over 67 per cent have pivoted in their careers. Applications for DigiPivot 2023 are open and the last date for registration is July 9, 2023.

For details about the programme, log on to dp.myavtar.com.

