Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6: AWS, IDFC FIRST Bank, and Campus Fund have successfully concluded Grand Challenge 2025, India's flagship national platform for student entrepreneurship. The Grand Finale was held in Mumbai on December 10, 2025, bringing together India's most promising student founders. Powered by 360 ONE and Base, the sixth edition of the program brought together student founders building category-defining startups across AI, deeptech, climate, healthcare, consumer, mobility, and industrial innovation.

From nearly 1,500 applications received from campuses across India and abroad, 13 exceptional student-led startups were selected to present at the Grand Finale, underscoring the growing depth and ambition of student entrepreneurship in India.

2025 Winners

Novyte (Institute of Chemical Technology, MTech '25) was named Best Student Startup of 2025 for its GenAI + physics-driven materials discovery platform. The platform enables rapid identification of manufacturable, stable materials for applications such as solar BIPV, low-carbon cement additives, and rare-earth-free magnets.

Cosma (Delhi University, MD '22) was announced as runner-up for its affordable, non-invasive fertility care solutions.

Rhygen (IIT Bombay, BTech '25) secured third place for its hybrid powertrain solutions that reduce emissions and total cost of ownership in Indian commercial vehicles without requiring charging infrastructure.

Grand Challenge 2025 Finale Cohort

The 13 finalists represent the breadth of student innovation across multiple sectors:

1. Quenzy -- Prebiotic gut-health soda brand (ECSP Business School, Masters in Management '24)

2. Kshatra Labs -- Autonomous counter-drone defense systems (VIT Vellore, BTech '25)

3. Nexusvoid -- Agentic AI cybersecurity platform (IIT Jodhpur, MTech '24)

4. Banza -- Consumer data-union and AI twin platform (Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology, BTech '23)

5. Zoddle -- Try-at-home parenting commerce (Wharton, University of Pennsylvania, MBA '22)

6. Rhygen -- Hybrid powertrains for commercial vehicles (IIT Bombay, BTech '25)

7. Inculcate -- AI-generated micro-drama studio (Indian School of Business, MBA '26)

8. Novyte -- AI-driven materials discovery (Institute of Chemical Technology, MTech '25)

9. Qwiky -- Tech-led, trust-driven on-demand househelp platform (IIM Lucknow, MBA '22)

10. Cosma -- Non-invasive fertility care platform (Delhi University, MD '22)

11. Resolute Labs -- Microgravity research infrastructure (BITS Pilani, BTech '24)

12. Guardex -- AI-powered factory monitoring (IIIT Delhi, BTech '24)

13. Drutam -- Custom AI semiconductor design (IIT Madras, MTech '23)

Distinguished Jury

The startups were evaluated by a distinguished panel of leaders from business, finance, technology, and entrepreneurship:

1. Akshat Seth, MD & CEO, Birla Nu

2. Alok Kshirsagar, Senior Partner, McKinsey & Co

3. Ashwini Tewari, MD, State Bank of India

4. Bharat Shah, Co-Founder, HDFC Bank

5. Gautham Pai, Executive Chairman, Manipal Group

6. Phanindra Sama, Founder, redBus

7. Sasha Mirchandani, Founder & Managing Partner, Kae Capital

8. Shashwat Goenka, Vice Chairman, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group

9. Shruti Shibulal, CEO & Director, Tamara Leisure Experiences

10. Ullas Kamath, Former Joint MD, Jyothi Labs

11. Yatin Shah, Co-Founder, 360 ONE & CEO, 360 ONE Wealth

Looking Ahead

Grand Challenge 2025 reflects a clear shift in India's startup ecosystem toward deep, defensible innovation led by student founders. With support from AWS, IDFC FIRST Bank, 360 ONE, and Base, the platform provides access to capital, cloud infrastructure, mentorship, and long-term institutional backing.

"The future of India's innovation economy will be written by students who dare to dream big and build bold. Grand Challenge exists to find these dreamers and give them the platform, resources, and belief they need to change the world. This year's cohort proves that the next generation of Indian entrepreneurs is ready to lead on the global stage."

-- Richa, Founder & CEO, Campus Fund

