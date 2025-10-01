NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 1: Axis Max Life Insurance Limited ("Axis Max Life" / "Company"), formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Limited, has been awarded Gold at 2025 Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence Awards® in the category of Best Customer Training Program. Known for being one of the most prestigious global platforms, HCM Excellence Awards® program is the gold standard for recognizing organizations that have successfully deployed programs and strategies that deliver measurable results in Learning and Development, Talent Management, DEI, Leadership Development, HR, and more.

Axis Max Life's flagship internal initiative, VISHWAAS - A Customer Obsession Journey, was recognized for driving transformational training that strengthened ownership, empathy, and end-to-end problem-solving across customer operations teams. Aligned with the company's core value of 'Customer Obsession,' Project VISHWAAS was designed as a multi-stage blended learning that combines classroom instruction with flexible, technology-driven online learning to transform employee mindsets and equip them with practical skills to deliver superior customer experiences. The learning journey, designed with upGrad Enterprise, combined workshops, leader coaching, micro learning, gamified assessments, and action planning to upskill employees in operations, claims, underwriting, and service delivery to own customer issues end-to-end and reimagine service with empathy and speed.

Entries were assessed by a panel of veteran industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and senior executives based on the below criteria:

- Alignment to business need and environment

- Program design, integration, functionality and deliver

- Overall effectiveness, impact, and measurable benefits

Shailesh Singh, Chief People Officer, Axis Max Life Insurance, said, "Winning Gold at the Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence Awards® is a proud milestone for all of us at Axis Max Life. VISHWAAS was designed as a transformative people initiative, created to strengthen accountability, foster a growth mindset, and deepen our culture of customer obsession. This recognition is more than an award; it is a global validation of our commitment to building a high-performance, customer-first organization."

Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, HCM Excellence Awards® program leader, said "This year's Excellence Award winners exemplify the transformative power of strategic human capital management. Through their innovative approaches to talent development and employee engagement, these organizations have not only achieved remarkable business outcomes but have also redefined what it means to create truly people-centric workplaces. Our comprehensive evaluation process has identified these programs as benchmarks for organizational excellence and innovation."

Brandon Hall Group™ is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. For over 30 years, Brandon Hall Group™ has empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems and tools that have achieved measurable results.

https://www.axismaxlife.comAxis Max Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Limited, is a Joint Venture between Max Financial Services Limited ("MFSL") and Axis Bank Limited. Axis Max Life Insurance offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions through its multi-channel distribution, including agency and third-party distribution partners. It has built its operations over two decades through a need-based sales process, a customer-centric approach to engagement and service delivery and trained human capital. As per annual audited financials for FY2024-25, Axis Max Life has achieved a gross written premium of INR 33,223 Cr.

Axis Max Life has recently transitioned to a new domain https://www.axismaxlife.com as part of its rebranding exercise. This migration has no impact on existing policyholders who will continue to receive all policy benefits and services as earlier.

