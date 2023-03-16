During the signing of the agreement on Thursday (Photo/pib.gov.in)

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): The Ministry of Ayush and the Ministry of Rural Development signed an MoU to transform rural youth into an economically independent and globally-relevant workforce at Transport Bhawan on Thursday.

The agreement was signed by Manoj Nesari, Advisor, Ministry of Ayush, and Karma Zimpa Bhutia, Joint Secretary, Rural Skills, Ministry of Rural Development.

Also Read | Motor Insurance Policy: What Happens When You Have a Lapsed Motor Insurance Policy?.

The signing was done in the presence of Union Minister Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal and Giriraj Singh, Panchayati Raj.

Minister of Rural Development Giriraj Singh in his speech praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ayush ministry for the growth seen in the sector, which scaled from USD 3 billion in 2014 to USD 19 billion in 2022.

Also Read | Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe 2024 Unveiled With Plug-In Hybrid Powertrains; Checkout All Key Details Here.

The minister also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for scaling and giving opportunity.

Talking about DDU-GKY (Deen Dayal Upadhyay-Grameen Kaushal Yojana, he said that it would empower self-help groups of women and the collaboration with the Ministry of Ayush will help the achieved growth in self-employment and skill development.

Speaking on the occasion, Director of All India Institute of Ayurveda Tanuja Manoj Nesari said that the collaboration between both ministries will play an important role in enhancing the skill and service sector related to ayurveda.

The purpose of this collaboration is to help in developing skilled personnel for AYUSH Healthcare system and AYUSH management sectors, training will be benchmarked to global standards, to enable growth of skilled human resources in such sectors, to serve both national and international demand.

The association between the two ministries will help in providing training to rural poor youth in the National Skills Qualification Framework aligned courses available on National Qualification Register under DDU-GKY Scheme.

The mission of the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) to skill rural youth from the humble background will combine with the Ministry of Ayush (MoA) through Deen Dayal Upadhyaya-Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDUGKY) it will open new doors in the horizon of opportunities and development empowering rural youth. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)