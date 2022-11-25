New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI/GPRC): Azad Engineering, a leading manufacturer of highly engineered complex precision parts for Aerospace, Clean Energy, Defense, Oil & Gas, and SPS OEMs has delivered the first consignment of National Aerospace Standard (NAS) parts to global aircraft manufacturer Boeing. The consignment is a part of the contract secured by AZAD in September 2021.

Ashwani Bhargava, senior director, of supply chain for Boeing India said, "We congratulate AZAD Engineering on completing the first consignment of National Aerospace Standard parts for us. It is yet another demonstration of the company's global manufacturing capability - this truly is Make in India for the world."

The consignment carried critical and unique aerospace components required for multiple Boeing aircraft. The strong partnership is a result of AZAD's continuous enhancement of manufacturing capabilities. AZAD has achieved a near-flawless production system by investing heavily in today's cutting-edge technology and state-of-the-art infrastructure.

Rakesh Chopdar, Founder and Managing Director, of AZAD Engineering, said, "The breakthrough is the direct result of fastidious planning, rigorous production, and smart supply-chain management. I appreciate and thank the sincere effort put in by everyone involved. We have time and again reiterated the trust of our partners by flawless delivery achieved through a constant emphasis on a culture of quality and industrial safety."

AZAD has built phenomenal expertise and established a center of excellence in manufacturing turbine blades and has positioned itself as a technology-driven, innovative company with a manufacturing facility that meets quality standards for global OEMs.

Supporting the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative by the Government of India, AZAD plans to cater to Defence and Space programs. AZAD is all set to launch an additional manufacturing unit in Hyderabad, that will feature dedicated working plants and create CoE for each of our esteemed customers, equipped with state-of-the-art machines and other facilities like Assembly, Testing, Special Processes, R&D, etc.

Established in 2008 by first-generation entrepreneur Rakesh Chopdar, AZAD Engineering is a world-class manufacturer of highly engineered, complex, and supercritical rotating components for niche turbine and aerospace industry used for Power Generation and Aircraft OEMs. Years of combined experience and relentless pursuit of economical solutions to complex and critical manufacturing challenges have positioned AZAD as an industry leader with a clear monopoly in India & catering to the world, AZAD is still the ONLY qualified rotating component manufacturer in India for several high-end technology turbines to many OEM's. AZAD over the last few years has focused on securing qualifications and today stands qualified for all models and frames for its client base making it the only qualified partner for its product line from India. A typical qualification process lead time is typically 3-3.5 years for a new entrant, AZAD's focus on qualification has not hindered their healthy CAGR growth of 25% for the last 5 years.

AZAD, an end-to-end solution provider, has established itself as a one-stop partner for reputed global power generation & Aerospace OEMs. The company expects to deepen its relationship as a preferred partner and continue to enjoy the flagship position with a new facility coming up over the next 18 months. With a mission to put India on the global radar, AZAD Engineering has challenged the current mindset around manufacturing in India to establish India as a one-stop world-class facility & is keen to be the torchbearer of Indian specialized manufacturing for all the end-to-end needs of a global OEM. He envisions transforming the entire manufacturing industry using digital manufacturing and Industrial AI, right from the design process and production floor to the supply chain and administration.

