Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 3 (ANI/PNN): AZAD Engineering Private Limited, a Hyderabad-based market leader in Precision Engineering is approved as the first Indian company to supply critical rotating parts for Nuclear Turbines. The first set of critical parts has now been delivered and will be assembled on Nuclear Turbines manufactured in Belfort, France. AZAD have signed a long-term supply agreement with GE Steam Power for supply of Nuclear Turbines parts which opens up a very big opportunity for the company and is a proud moment for the country as well.

GE Steam Power offers a broad portfolio of technologies and services for power plants helping customers deliver reliable power as they transition to a lower carbon future.

The world is rapidly moving towards generating energy from green and zero-emission clean energy sources. At present, nuclear power is one of the most cost-effective, clean zero-carbonised electricity sources and is one of the best alternatives available to coal-based power plants.

Speaking to the media, Rakesh Chopdar, Managing Director, AZAD, said "We feel very proud & delighted to announce that we are the first and the only Indian company to get approved for nuclear parts. We have also signed a long-term agreement with GE Steam Power to manufacture critical rotating parts for Nuclear Turbines in one of the most stringent environments. 2022 has been a great year for us, as an organization, it's a really big milestone and we believe this will propel us further towards our 5-year plan of growing 10x.

Chopdar is on a mission to put India onto the global map by challenging the current mindset around manufacturing in India and by creating a beautiful destination, a one-stop world-class facility, for all the needs of a global OEM end to end" He added "I would also like to thank the GE Steam Power for having the faith in us and giving us this incredible opportunity"

AZAD, an end-to-end solution provider, has established itself as a one-stop partner for reputed global Power Generation and Aerospace OEMs. The company expects to deepen its relationship as a preferred partner and continue to enjoy the flagship position with a new facility coming up over the next 18-24 Months.

