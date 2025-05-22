PRNewswire

Singapore, May 22: Azentio Software, a leading technology enabler in the BFSI space, announces the launch of its next-generation Amlock anti-money laundering (AML) platform, bringing powerful new capabilities to financial institutions in the fight against financial crime. Powered by advanced AI and machine learning, Amlock is designed to significantly improve detection accuracy, reduce operational workload, and ensure compliance in an increasingly complex regulatory landscape.

This next generation of Amlock helps financial institutions (FI's) detect and manage financial crime by delivering a comprehensive, AI-driven approach to AML that covers the entire customer lifecycle, from onboarding to monitoring, screening, risk management, investigation and reporting. By reducing false positives by up to 40% and streamlining workflows, FI's can slash compliance costs by at least 20%.

With smart automation and a flexible, modular design, Amlock easily adapts to changing regulations and scales to fit institutions of any size, from local banks to global firms. The latest version adds major improvements in screening, monitoring, and case management, making compliance faster, more accurate, and more efficient. Crucially, every institution using Amlock has maintained a flawless record of zero AML-related regulatory fines which is a compelling endorsement of its unmatched reliability and proactive performance in safeguarding compliance.

The new Amlock offers AI-enhanced capabilities including:

1. Smarter screening capabilities - offer better accuracy with advanced matching algorithms for customer screening and transaction screening with pre-configured watchlists, local lists, custom lists and rich SWIFT message library with local format support.

2. Intelligent alert triage and case resolution - simplify complex investigations with centralized alert and case management that supports workflows, audit trails, and collaborative resolution. Designed for scalability, it ensures operational efficiency and compliance at every step.

3. End-to-end KYC and onboarding automation - is integrated with identity verification, corporate intelligence for enhanced due diligence, and customer lifecycle risk management into a unified compliance framework. Features like AI-based peer profiling, dynamic risk scoring, clustering and event-triggered reviews help institutions ions maintain an up-to-date understanding of customer risk.

4. Smarter transaction monitoring - with over 400 ready-to-use rules for banking, lending, insurance, and fintech. Built-in AI helps spot patterns and connections, cutting down on false alerts.

5. Smarter decision-making using AI to predict and suppress alerts that are likely low risk, helping teams focus on real threats. The system learns continuously from new data, becoming more accurate the more it's used.

Commenting on the launch, Ruchi Tripathi, Director of Product Management at Azentio, said, "At Azentio, we understand the critical challenges financial institutions face in combating financial crime while maintaining compliance. Our next-generation Amlock is a direct response to these challenges, combining the best of AI technology with a deep understanding of the financial services sector. By significantly reducing false positives, cutting compliance costs, and ensuring zero fines, Amlock sets a new standard in AML technology."

About Azentio

Azentio is a leading provider of purpose-built, intelligence-driven technology solutions designed to transform the banking, financial services, insurance (BFSI), and enterprise resource planning (ERP) sectors. By combining cutting-edge innovation with deep domain expertise, Azentio empowers businesses to accelerate growth, enhance operational efficiency, and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market. With a strong presence across the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia, Azentio delivers world-class technology that streamlines processes and delivers tangible results, enabling organizations to achieve sustainable success. For more information on Azentio, please visit www.azentio.com.

