VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 22: B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. (BLK) has reinforced its commitment to sports development as Roots Football Club, supported by BLK as a CSR partner, was recognised at the first-ever Karnataka State Football Association (KSFA) Annual Awards 2024-25 for its outstanding contribution to football development in the state. The recognition reflects the progress achieved by the club through sustained institutional support focused on structured youth and women's football development over the past three years.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Govt Mulls Social Media Ban for Children Below 16, Studies Australia Model.

Roots Football Club was conferred with the Best Youth Development Club and Best Football Academy honours, while Ura Dimri was named Emerging Player of the Year (Women), marking a significant milestone for the club's women's football programme.

Commenting on the recognition, Ms. Shruti Kashyap Choudhari, Director, B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. said, "Our association with Roots Football Club has been built on the belief that young players need continuity and structure to progress beyond the youth level. At BL Kashyap, we believe that the true measure of impact lies in creating long-term opportunity, and this partnership reflects a shared commitment to using sport as a platform for social transformation whether it is enabling young players to continue competitive football beyond the age of 18, or supporting women to pursue sport as a viable profession. The recognition at the KSFA Awards is encouraging, but more importantly, it reinforces our belief that sustained investment in grassroots ecosystems can create impact far beyond the field."

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Karunya Plus KN-607 Lottery Result of 22.01.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

The awards ceremony was hosted by Mr. N. A. Harris, President - KSFA and Vice President - AIFF, and was attended by leading figures from Indian football, including Mr. Sunil Chhetri, former Indian national team captain; Mr. Kalyan Chaubey, President - AIFF; Mr. M. Satyanarayan, Deputy Secretary - AIFF; and Dr. K. Govindaraj, President - Karnataka Olympic Association, underscoring the importance of the initiative in strengthening grassroots football across Karnataka.

In addition to the wins, Roots FC received nominations across key categories including Best Club Management, Fair Play Award, and Best Women's Club. Individual nominations were also secured by team members, including Coach of the Year - Men, Youth Player of the Year, and Emerging Player of the Year - Men, reflecting the depth and consistency of the club's development model.

Over the past three years, BLK's CSR partnership with Roots Football Club has supported both the women's team and the senior men's division, creating continuity beyond the youth level. In the senior men's team, over 60% of players come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, and the support has enabled them to continue competitive football post-18 while pursuing structured professional pathways.

Beyond performance outcomes, the partnership has allowed women athletes to pursue football as a viable profession and earn an income from the sport. This has contributed to greater acceptance and long-term support for women's participation in football within families and communities, with the impact extending beyond the field.

About B L Kashyap:

B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. (BLK) is one of the leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company. The company has a presence in 12 cities across 8 states in India. With Three decades of expertise, BLK has completed over 250 projects and more than 140 million sq. ft. The portfolio spread includes Railways, IT Campuses, Commercial Spaces, Malls, Hotels, Residential Complexes, Institutions, Factories and Manufacturing Facilities, Healthcare and Transportation. BLK has a strong workforce of 1200+ engineers & professionals.

About Roots Football Club:

The Roots Football Club women's team was formed in the year 2020. The team qualified for the KWL in the year 2021 from A Division. We pride ourselves with having players from all walks of life, from different cultural and linguistic backgrounds. We have players from 7 states across India.

For further information on the company: www.blkashyap.com

For further media queries, please contact:

Sonia Kulkarni | 9820184099

sonia.kulkarni@hunkgolden.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)