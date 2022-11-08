New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI/SRV): BainBow, one of India's leading business consulting companies is eyeing major expansion plans which include launching 5 new branch offices with 50 new hirings and the launching of 20 brand new courses.

Apart from that, BainBow is also planning to expand internationally in the upcoming years. The brand has witnessed a 120 percent increase in revenue this year and keeping in mind the growth rate, BainBow aims to achieve 200 percent revenue the following year.

BainBow provides a broad range of services in Strategy, Marketing, Branding, IT services, Management consulting, and (BPO) Business outsourcing services. The brand aims to analyze, propose, and implement a profitable solution for its customers. With its level of experienced, skilled, and dedicated Team, BainBow aims at offering the best Problem-Solving solutions to its customers which would help to take its business growth to the next level.

According to a recent report shared by Credit Rating Agency CRISIL, a Minimum 5 percent contraction is expected in the Indian economy as a global economic slowdown due to the recent Ukraine-Russia war, will significantly hurt MSMEs.

The fall in revenue will be steeper at 17-21 percent for MSMEs as compared to the formal sector and in such circumstances, the sector needs growth, development, and skill support plans to revive itself or lower the impact of the crisis and so they can manage to maintain at least a 30 percent contribution to GDP.

Founded with a vision to help SMEs (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises) sustain and upscale their growth with limited capital, BainBow promises to provide the best problem-solving solutions to the growing need and demand for practical business resources, as well as to assist in the maintenance of a business without the need to hire extra manpower or contract with 5 different companies to meet the demands which are a hurdle in the growth and expansion of the business.

Sharing his thoughts on the brand's growth, the founder of BainBow, Gursewak Singh said, "BainBow is more than just a Management Consulting and Business outsourcing company, it is an initiative to help Business owners, Entrepreneurs, and Solopreneurs to scale up their businesses and growth by providing consultation, education, and management of their business operations."

He further added, "BainBow is the identity in which the customers bind up their emotions. It is the brand that the audience is delighted to know and connect with. It works on the motto- "our success lies in your success."

Following the COVID-19 situation and the severe economic slowdown that affected businesses nationwide, the brand cleverly changed its attention to solving problems at a more affordable price and offering comprehensive customer support. The brand majorly focuses on solving problems rather than just providing services which is why the brand had developed its specialized working model.

BainBow comes as a one-stop solution to all these problems by providing a complete platform to support its customers through its unique Pricing Model (pay only for what you need), so it is easier for the customers to choose from its Three Business Models - providing consultation services, providing business education through its online academy, and lastly, Business outsourcing and management of the business operations on behalf of the MSME companies through its Management model.

Apart from this, BainBow also offers a series of digital business learning courses ranging in duration from 3 months to 2 years specially designed to provide business education to small businesses that are unfamiliar with the systems and framework required to run a successful business Its business education programs provide the necessary business skills and knowledge to assist small and medium-sized businesses in ramping up and revolutionizing their operations.

BainBow has been a trailblazer in making business management services available to all by developing the world's most affordable Business Management Model, which is preferred by MSMEs and small business owners.

For more information, please visit - https://BainBow.com/

