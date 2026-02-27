VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 27: Customers can compare current gold loan gram rate and unlock funds instantly with Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan from 25th Nov'25 to 28th Feb'26.

Gold loan is fast emerging as one of the most popular financial instruments in India. With rising gold prices and changing financial needs, more people are choosing to unlock the value of their jewellery instead of selling it. Recognising this growing demand, Bajaj Finance has introduced a limited-period gold loan carnival, making this an attractive time for customers to borrow.

A gold loan helps individuals manage both planned and unplanned expenses such as education fees, medical bills, business needs, or household costs. Instead of disturbing long-term savings, customers can pledge their gold jewellery and receive funds quickly. The gold loan carnival, valid from 25th Nov'25 to 28th Feb'26, adds further value by offering eligible customers a chance to receive exciting rewards along with competitive interest rates.

Gold loan carnival details

The gold loan carnival from Bajaj Finance is valid from 25th Nov'25 to 28th Feb'26. During this period, eligible customers can benefit from both competitive rates and attractive rewards.

Eligibility criteria:

- Select customers who avail a gold loan of Rs. 1,00,000 or above from BFL may qualify for rewards

- The offer is not applicable if the loan is repaid within 180 days from the date of disbursal

- Each customer is eligible for the reward only once during the offer period

Upon meeting all specified criteria, eligible customers may receive:

- 1st reward: Travel voucher for a foreign trip

- 2nd reward: 42" LED TV

- 3rd reward: Microwaves

- 4th reward: Small electric appliances

These rewards add an extra benefit for customers who are already securing funds at competitive interest rates.

Understanding the gold loan gram rate before borrowing

Before applying, customers should check the gold loan gram rate, as it decides the loan amount offered per gram of gold. It depends on the current gold price and applicable LTV norms.

When gold prices are high, the eligible loan amount may also increase, helping customers unlock better value from the same jewellery. Comparing current and past trends can help borrowers decide the right time to apply.

Since a gold loan is secured against gold, it generally comes with competitive interest rates compared to unsecured loans.

Benefits of applying for a gold loan online

With digital services becoming more common, customers now prefer to begin their gold loan online. Bajaj Finance offers a simple and convenient way to start the application process from home.

Key features of Bajaj Finance include:

- Quick loan approval and fast disbursal

- Convenient tenure options, usually up to 12 months

- Multiple repayment choices such as monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or bullet repayment

- Minimal documentation, mainly basic KYC such as identity and address proof

- Safe storage and insurance of pledged gold

The steps are easy:

- Enter a mobile number online and verify it with an OTP

- Fill in basic details and select the nearest branch

- Receive in-principle eligibility confirmation

- Visit the branch with gold jewellery for evaluation

- Get quick disbursal after verification

This gold loan online process saves time and reduces paperwork. It allows customers to plan ahead before visiting the branch.

Why now could be the best time to borrow

Customers should review current gold prices, the gold loan gram rate, and repayment options before borrowing. When gold prices are favourable, the eligible loan amount may be higher.

With Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan, customers benefit from competitive interest rates and a smooth gold loan online process. The gold loan carnival adds extra value with exciting rewards.

Instead of selling jewellery, customers can retain ownership and meet urgent needs wisely. With proper planning, a gold loan can be a smart and timely financial solution.

T&C Apply

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

