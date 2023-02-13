Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bajaj Mall's Valentine's Day Sale "Love For EMI" is live from 7th Feb to 14th Feb 2023. You can book your two-wheeler on bajajmall.in from the comfort of your home and enjoy cashback offers of up to Rs 5,000. The online shopping site hosts a wide range of bikes, scooters, and electric scooters from top brands available on 100 per cent funding* of the on-road price with a two-wheeler loan of up to Rs 20 lakhs. You can own your favourite two-wheeler at the lowest EMIs with a repayment tenure of up to 60 months.

Bikes: You can choose from a range of top-selling bikes on Bajaj Mall. These top-selling bikes include tourer bikes, commuter bikes, sports bikes, cafe racer bikes, adventure bikes, superbikes, mopeds, and more.

Scooters: Bajaj Mall helps you book a scooter of your choice from the comfort of your home. You can book a brand-new scooter from brands including Hero, Honda, Suzuki, Vespa, Yamaha, and Aprilia on the lowest EMIs and avail of cashback offers when you book your scooter during the sale.

Electric Scooters: Some of the top electric scooter brands available on the Bajaj Mall include Okinawa, Hero Electric, Ampere, iVOOMi, Bounce Infinity, PureEV, ODYSSE, Joy E-Bike, and Ather.

It's quite simple to select a two-wheeler on the bajajmall.in with multiple filtering options. Search for bikes or scooters on the shopping platform as per the brand, budget, and features like engine capacity, gear, braking system, transmission, fuel capacity, and special offers among others.

Once you have selected your two-wheeler, you can confirm your booking. After you have completed your booking process, our customer care executive will reach out to you and guide you further. Post-which, you can visit our partner showroom and avail of the Bajaj Finance Two-wheeler Loan of up to Rs 20 lakh and complete your purchase.

Book your two-wheeler in a few easy steps:

1. Visit bajajmall.in

2. Log-in using your registered mobile number and click on the "Two-wheeler"

3. Choose a category - Bikes, Scooters, or Electric Scooters

4. Sort the available vehicles by their brand/budget/cc/type

5. Click on your preferred two-wheeler and check its price/offer

6. Click on Book Now and enter your registered mobile number

7. Submit the OTP received on your mobile number

8. Click on Book Now and check the partner showroom address mentioned

*Terms and Conditions Apply

To know more, visit www.bajajmall.in/emi-store/two-wheeler-brand-store.html.

