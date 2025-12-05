India PR Distribution

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 5: Joby Joseph Interiors, a luxury interior design firm based in Bangalore, is changing how people see real luxury at home. The studio focuses on three simple ideas: calm spaces, honest craftsmanship, and long-lasting comfort.

With more than 24 years of experience, founder Joby Joseph and his team design complete interiors for high-end apartments and villas. Their clients include India's elite and families from the UAE, UK, Europe, and other countries who want homes that feel peaceful, personal, and refined.

The studio takes on only a limited number of projects each year. This allows them to give full attention to each home instead of doing many projects at the same time. Their clients are usually high-net-worth individuals and business owners who want a serious, trustworthy luxury interior designer in Bangalore.

"Our aim is to create homes that are beautiful and also very comfortable to live in every day," says Joby Joseph, Founder and Principal Designer. "For us, luxury is not only rich looks. True luxury is when your home feels like a safe, happy sanctuary for your family."

To reach this goal, Joby Joseph Interiors follows a clear five-step design system, inspired by methods used in world-class hotels and global brands. Every project is planned to balance:

- Good proportion and visual harmony

- Practical storage and easy movement

- Light, acoustics, and comfort for daily life

The firm is headquartered in Bangalore and has a presence in the UAE (Sharjah/Dubai region). They design luxury homes and select commercial spaces, guided by Vedic design principles to support balance, positive energy, and wellbeing.

According to information on their website, projects typically start from ₹40 lakhs onwards. The studio is known for:

- Careful and honest material selection

- Ethical, skilled craftsmanship

- Sustainable and long-lasting design choices

Clients often say that their earlier "normal" flats or villas feel completely transformed into calm, luxury homes with thoughtful cultural details, warm lighting, and a peaceful mood.

People who want to see real completed projects, not just 3D images, can watch walkthroughs and client testimonials on their YouTube channel:YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCE2gC9R7ja6WA_653k-pV1A

Many homeowners who search for the best luxury interior designer in Bangalore discover Joby Joseph Interiors through these real project videos and transparent explanations of their process.

About Joby Joseph Interiors

Joby Joseph Interiors is a luxury interior design firm in Bangalore, India, with a presence in the UAE and clients around the world. The firm is led by Joby Joseph, an award-winning luxury interior designer with more than 24 years of industry experience.

The studio offers turnkey interior design services for premium apartments and villas. Their work combines:

- Indian ethnic elegance

- Modern international style

Every home is planned to reflect:

- The client's culture and personal story

- Real comfort and daily convenience

- A refined, long-lasting luxury look

The firm works only with clients who are serious about quality and want distinctive, refined interiors that feel both luxurious and warm.

Explore their work and philosophy at:

See completed homes and client stories on:

Mr. Joby Joseph

Founder & Luxury Interior Designer

WhatsApp +91 79964 42255

Email: joby.idb@gmail.com

India Office:

Joby Joseph Interiors

Hennur Main Road

Bangalore - 560043, India

UAE Office:

SPCFZ, E311

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road

Al Zahia, Sharjah, UAE

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/in/joby-joseph-3a145021

