New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Just after breaking all records by raising the largest Series A round of $150 million by an Indian company, GlobalBees - an aggregator of digital brands, today announced its first acquisition, The Better Home - a sustainable home care products company that was launched in the midst of the pandemic in 2020 and made waves by becoming a popular brand in India in no time.

Speaking on the announcement, Nitin Agarwal, CEO of GlobalBees, said, "People, purpose, passion and product define today's brands and govern customer preference. The Better Home demonstrated the right mix of these, along with remarkable achievements. We at GlobalBees are excited to announce The Better Home as our first acquisition, and are committed to catapult it into an international brand."

In a category that has seen no disruption, The Better Home (TBH) made a formidable splash, becoming a sustainable alternative to conventional, harmful products in homes across 600+ cities and towns in India. With over 70,000 customers in just one year, they were the first brand to take back and recycle their packaging, pioneering the movement of sustainability and zero waste at this scale in India. The company has also prevented over 380 million litres of water from contamination with harsh and dangerous chemicals, and saved nearly 450,000 plastic bottles from reaching landfills.

The TBH brand was launched by The Better India (TBI) - a digital platform for good, with a simple idea: that everyday household choices can make a significant impact on the world. TBH household products are made with safe, non-toxic, naturally-derived ingredients that are safe not just for human health, but for the larger well-being of the environment. The Better Home products are sold on the brand website and Amazon.

"Our vision at The Better India is to leverage our massive community of over 200 Million readers to build meaningful, impact-focused, scalable and 'better' businesses. The Better Home's traction in just one year of launching is testimony to the power of our community.

A successful brand today needs the right blend of traditional business ethics and new age approach to marketing & sales to breakthrough. Being a part of the GlobalBees brand will skyrocket The Better Home's journey. The Better Home will continue to further its mission to the world, and make every household's carbon footprint a little lesser with this association," said Dhimant Parekh, Founder of The Better Home.

The 15 member core team that built The Better Home will join GlobalBees and continue delivering on the company's promise. The Better Home products so far sell on Amazon and the company's website.

GlobalBees is an aggregator of digital brands that transforms marketplace sellers into international brands loved by millions. The company invests in, acquires, and grows seller businesses across Amazon, Flipkart, and other marketplaces. The company is looking to partner with companies that have built products based on unique consumer insights.

GlobalBees has offices in Delhi and Bangalore. The company has developed assets and expertise in marketing, technology, logistics, and product innovation. GlobalBees recently raised $150 million in a mix of equity and debt in a Series-A funding round led by FirstCry.

