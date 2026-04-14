PayU's AI-powered voice agent engages, verifies, and onboards merchants through natural conversational interactions in English and Hindi, with plans to scale across multiple languages

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14: PayU, a leading diversified fintech platform, has today announced the launch of its AI-Powered Outbound Voice Call Assistant, marking a key step in its broader strategy of becoming an AI-native organization across the merchant lifecycle.

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Merchant onboarding has traditionally been a cumbersome and time-consuming process, involving extensive paperwork, KYC verification, and multiple activation steps, often leading to delays, friction, and merchant drop-offs.

To address these challenges, PayU's AI-powered Voice Call Assistant proactively engages merchant leads, especially those who have not initiated their onboarding journey. Through natural, conversational interactions in English and Hindi, the assistant guides merchants through the onboarding process while capturing essential business information such as website details, expected revenue, and business category. This enables faster verification, improved lead qualification, and significantly reduces drop-offs by connecting merchants with the right support at the right time, while enabling seamless handover to account managers for timely human intervention.

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"We're entering an era where Voice AI is becoming a core driver of how businesses operate and grow," said Manas Mishra, Chief Product Officer, PayU and Wibmo. "At PayU, we are steadily building an AI-native platform where merchants remain at the center of every innovation. Our AI-Powered Outbound Voice Call Assistant is one example of how we are removing friction across the merchant lifecycle, from onboarding to activation and beyond, while enabling our teams to focus on deeper, high-impact engagement."

PayU further intends to expand Voice AI deployment to additional merchant touchpoints, including KYC drop-off recovery, activation workflows, new product requests, and cross-sell opportunities and scale it across multiple languages to serve a broader merchant base.

About PayU

PayU, India's leading diversified fintech platform with Prosus as an investor, operates businesses that are regulated by the Reserve Bank of India and offers advanced solutions to meet the digital financial services needs of customers (merchants, banks, and consumers).

PayU provides payment gateway solutions to online businesses through its cutting-edge and award-winning technology and has empowered 4.5 lakhs+ businesses, including India's leading enterprises, e-commerce giants and SMBs. It enables businesses to collect digital payments across 100+ online payment methods such as Credit Cards, Debit Cards, Net Banking, EMIs, pay-later, QR, UPI, Wallets, and more. It's a preferred partner in the affordability ecosystem, offering the maximum coverage of issuers and easy-to-implement integrations across card-based EMIs, pay-later options and new-age cardless EMIs. PayU offers e-commerce brands best-in-industry success rates while ensuring a seamless checkout experience.

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