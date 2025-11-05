NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 5: Bangalore Watch Company™ (BWC) announces its participation in Dubai Watch Week 2025, one of the leading watch events of the world.

Dubai Watch Week (DWW) is hosted by the Ahmed Seddiqi Group, one of the largest watch retailers in the UAE, bringing together the finest artisans and luxury watch brands from around the world all under one roof. The bi-ennial event brings the prestigious label to Dubai's iconic Burj Park overlooking the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall.

At the event, BWC will also host a Masterclass on Meteorites; this is the first time in the world, a watch brand opens the intricate process involved in turning an outer space Meteorite into Haute Horlogerie elements used in watchmaking. With this format, BWC plans to give the participants an exclusive opportunity to go hands-on with Meteorites. The brand's Meteorite Archive will also be on display with a selection of some of the world's rarest space rocks, allowing collectors and enthusiasts to explore these extraordinary materials up close and understand the craftsmanship in turning them into luxury watches.

Since 2018, Bangalore Watch Company™ has redefined Indian watchmaking through the materials it chooses to work with in the watches. From aluminium recovered from fighter planes, steel from aircraft carriers, and fragments made from a slice of a 4.5-billion-year-old Muonionalusta meteorite, each material tells a story of modern spirit, and human curiosity for space. With innovations like a proprietary Cerasteel™ material, and India's first space-qualified watch, the brand continues to blend storytelling with modernity in every creation.

"This is a very special moment for us," said Nirupesh Joshi, Co-Founder of Bangalore Watch Company™. "Participating at Dubai Watch Week gives us the opportunity to introduce our brand to the global watch community. Some of the best names from the industry will attend DWW, and we're proud to have been invited by the Seddiqi Group to host the Masterclass."

Mercy Amalraj, Co-Founder of BWC, added, "Every meteorite dial is a story -- from a fragment of the cosmos to a finished timepiece. This Masterclass is a chance for people to experience that journey with their own hands. This is a story from India, but being shared with the world, there couldn't have been a better platform for us to launch this new Masterclass than DWW."

Following the debut, BWC plans to bring this Masterclass back to India, giving watch collectors and enthusiasts back home the opportunity to share the experience.

"The Indian watch collectors and enthusiasts' community is bustling right now, watches are all about the sties, and our customers are asking for more experiences, and storytelling. We are excited to bring the Meteorite Masterclass back to India later this year." said Mercy Amalraj.

Founded in 2018, Bangalore Watch Company™ creates high-quality mechanical watches that tell stories of a 21st-century India. Drawing inspiration from Aviation, Cricket, Space, and the Great Outdoors, each collection captures modern Indian narratives that go far beyond stereotypes.

With several firsts to its name including watches made from recovered fighter planes and aircraft carrier materials, India's first watch qualified for Spaceflight, and a proprietary Cerasteel™ material that is a fusion of Steel and Ceramic, the brand blends storytelling with technical innovation and contemporary design. Recognised by leading global publications such as The New York Times, Forbes, and Hodinkee for its originality and craftsmanship, Bangalore Watch Company™ stands at the forefront of modern Indian watchmaking.

Founded by husband-and-wife team Nirupesh Joshi and Mercy Amalraj who left their tech careers overseas to pursue a passion for modern Indian storytelling, the brand has built a quiet but enthusiastic following with customers in over 30 countries.

Founded in 2015 by Ahmed Seddiqi, Dubai Watch Week celebrates the creative confluence and undercurrents of the luxury watch industry. Creating satellite events and its biennial hero event in Dubai, Dubai Watch Week is a movement that supports initiatives with similar values, bridges communities and creates unique opportunities for networking and creative exchange.

