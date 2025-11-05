UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Qarabag have made a decent start to their UEFA Champions League campaign with two wins and a loss in three matches played so far and next have a key battle coming up against Chelsea at home this evening. The Azerbaijani club lost against Athletic Club in their last European tie and will be eager to return to winning ways here. Opponents Blues beat Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend and they have a similar record as Qarabag in the Champions League so far, making this tie crucial for the London based club as well. Sir David Beckham Becomes Emotional After Receiving His Knighthood, Says ‘Without Doubt; This Is the Moment That Makes Me Very Proud’ (Watch Video)

Ramil Sheydayev and Jonathan Montiel are the players missing out for Qarabag due to injuries. Matheus Silva, Bahlul Mustafazada, Kevin Medina, and Elvin Cafarquliyev will be part of the back four for the hosts. Camilo Duran and Abdellah Zoubir will be the two wide attackers with Nariman Akhundzade as the central striker. Pedro Bicalho and Kady Borges in double pivot in central midfield will shield the backline.

Chelsea will have Marc Guiu as their central striker with Joao Pedro deployed in the no 10 role for the visitors. Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo will be the two central midfielders and their main task will be to control the tempo of the game. Estevao Willian and Jamie Gittens will look to create chances out wide for the visitors. Levi Colwill, Benoit Badiashile, Dario Essugo, and Cole Palmer are the players out injured.

Qarabag FK vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match Details

Match Qarabag FK vs Chelsea Date Wednesday, November 5 Time 11:15 PM Indian Standard Time Venue Tofiq Bahramov Stadium, Baku Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Network (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming)

When is Qarabag FK vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Qarabag FK are set to face Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Wednesday, November 5. The Qarabag FK vs Chelsea UCL 2025-26 match is set to be played at Tofiq Bahramov Stadium in Baku and it will start at 11:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Alexis Mac Allister’s Lone Goal Helps The Reds Beat Los Blancos At Anfield.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Qarabag FK vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 season. Fans in India can likely watch Qarabag FK vs Chelsea live telecast on the Sony Sports Network. For the Qarabag FK vs Chelsea online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Qarabag FK vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Qarabag FK vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Qarabag are no pushovers and they will make lives difficult for the Blues but the visitors should find a way to win this tie.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Sony Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2025 11:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).