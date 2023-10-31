BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31: Unveiling Federal Bank's CSR initiatives and its commitment to bring betterment in the lives of individuals and communities across India.

In a world where organizations have begun focusing on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Federal Bank inherited this element from the day it was founded. Through its numerous CSR activities, Federal Bank has showcased the impact institutions can have on the well-being of individuals and communities. True to its aphorism "Rishta Aap Se Hai, Sirf App Se Nahi", Federal Bank's CSR initiatives aim at strengthening its relationship with and creating a change that helps foster a bright future for every individual and community as a whole.

On the 106th birth anniversary of the founder of Federal Bank, Shri K P Hormis, the Bank initiated numerous CSR initiatives that focus on healthcare, education, and sustainability among others.

Education: Nurturing Young Minds Federal Bank initiated the launch of its 5th and 6th Skill Academy in Chennai and Belagavi this month. The Federal Skill Academy (FSA) is a part of the Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation's CSR initiative, aiming to contribute significantly to India's skilling ecosystem. More than 5000 trainees have been skilled, certified and placed making way for their better future at the existing centres of Kochi, Kolhapur, Coimbatore, and Faridabad. In addition to the above, Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation has been offering scholarships since 2005 every year to deserving and needy students to pursue professional courses such as MBBS, Engineering, B.Sc. Nursing, MBA, Agriculture (B.Sc.) including B.Sc. (Hons) Cooperation & Banking with Agricultural Sciences conducted by Agriculture Universities. This year applications are invited for 500 scholarships through newly created scholarship portal from 6 states i.e., Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab and Tamil Nadu.

Speak for India is another positive change in the realm of education, providing the youth of the country the biggest debating platform to voice their opinions. Over 2 Lakh students have benefitted from the same since 2014.

Sustainability - Adopting a village to make it the cleanest & greenest pincode of the nation 'Mission Mookkannoor'

Federal Bank has inaugurated a very significant initiative - Mookkannoor Mission this year, under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. This initiative aims to transform the birthplace of the Founder Shri K P Hormis, into a clean and green village. Federal Bank has adopted Mookkannoor and has designed a comprehensive plan that includes waste management, community development, tree plantation, renewable energy projects, and other projects that will be executed in three phases over three years under the guidance of KP Hormis Educational and Charitable Society and the Panchayat. Healthcare Initiative that provides a beacon of Hope

Sanjeevani

Post the success of Sanjeevani-A Shot of Life, the largest vaccination drive in India to create awareness regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, where the Bank led the campaign across 1000 villages of 5 districts of 5 different states touching more than 24 Lakh lives Federal Bank partnered with Tata Trusts, Novartis, and News 18 and jointly unveiled "Sanjeevani-United against Cancer". Through this initiative, the Bank aims to raise awareness of the prevention of cancer, helping individuals fight the social stigma associated with the disease and the hesitation to opt for early detection and diagnosis. Employee Volunteering - Blood Donation and Cloth Donation Drive

Thousands of employees under the Bank's Employee Volunteering initiative 'Sunshine', have participated in the Blood Donation Drive. The drive will continue till 1st December 2023. To contribute to reducing carbon footprint and to help livelihood creation for rural women, the Bank employees with the help of Goonj held a cloth donation drive. Contribution by every branch towards a better society

The Bank celebrated the Founders' Day across the Country where all employees across all branches were encouraged to participate in identifying/sourcing sustainable CSR projects/programs fostering the ethos of ESG across the Bank.

A few of these activities are:

- For donating 146 life jackets to fishermen-Fisheries Dept, Puducherry

- To donate 5 numbers of smart vision devices for visually challenged people- Chennai

- For purchasing Dialysis Machine-Kondotty

- Financial aid for purchasing 12 chairs to St Joseph's School, Punnathara

- Installation of 100 water purifiers at Thiruvananthapuram Zone

- Water dispensers to Jeevan Jyothi Special School, Dashaari

- Water coolers to Canossa, Ayodhya

- Water cooler with stabilizer to Methodist High School, Kanpur

- Dust bins to Govt Primary School, Shakatpur

- Furniture items for Snehadham tTau Devilal Old Age Home, Gurgaon

- Stationery items to AICB Capt. Chandanlal Spl. School for the Blind, Fazilpur

- Computers & printers to Notre Dame School, Kair

- UPS to Govt Tribal HSS, Poomala

- Waste bins to Nedumkunnam GP

- Motor pump to Govt UPS, Arattupuzha

- Water purifies to Bethsaida Abhaya Kendram, Othera

- Ceiling fans to Little Flower LPS, karimannoor

- Steel Almirah to Assisi Santhosh Bhavan, Kumily

- Convex mirror to Upputhara Grama Panchayath

- 40 radiation kits to OIC, Tawaajalpura Basti, Patiala

- Setting up a library for Govt LPS, Chandanappally

- Desktop & Ceiling fans to Sai Kripa, Noida

- Desktop computers & accessories to St Joseph School, Barnala

- Shoes to South India Welfare Trust, Coimbatore

- School bags to FLAG Children Home, New Delhi Patel Nagar

- Infrastructure Development for Anganwadi & School to Mangalore City Corporation

- Computers & Printer for St Joseph's School, Indore

- Refrigerator to Bharathiyar Shanthi Illa Trust, Sathyamangalam

- Water Dispenser to Aathma Trust, Kangeyam

- Dialyser Tubes to ILA Charitable Trust, Kuttipuram

- Sports Accessories to Optimus Public School, Kalingayanpalayam

- Water purifier to Vellinezhy Grama Panchayath, Cherpulassery

- Cots and mattresses to Snehanikethan Old Age Home, Thalassery

- Wi-Fi Colour Printer to Vani Vilas Aided Middle School, Mayiladuthurai

- Library rack to Govt HSS, Esanthimangalam

- Vessels to fishermen under Director, Coastal Peace and Development, Nagercoil

- Water dispenser to Marthandam Integrated Dev Society, Parassala

- Financial aid to purchase water purifier to St Mary's UP School, Changanassery

- Books for school library to NSS Higher Secondary School, Karukachal

- Training equipment to Jyothis School, Kottayam

- Almirah for keeping study books of the inmates to Alphonsa Sneha Nivas, Paipad

- Almirah and Rack for keeping the dress and other items of inmates to Sajeevanam Psychological Rehabilitation Centre Chennamattom, Pampady

- 6 Dialysis kit to GramaPanchayath, Vazhoor

- 7 numbers of waste collection bins to St Thomas HSS Erumely

- Purchasing Wall speaker to NSS UP School, Thambalakkad

- Smart TV for educational content to Gov LP School, Manimala

- Financial aid for seed club activities to Bhavans Newsprint Vidyalaya, Kottayam

- Sports items to St Pauls HSS Valiyakumaramangalam

- 2 Wheelchairs to Alphonsa Snehatheeram Trust, Muttuchira

- Badminton Post Airo Ordinary to DCMR Special School Puliyannoor

- Fridge for storing medicines and food to Mariya Sadanam Charitable Trust, Kizhathadiyoor

- 15 Armchair to Govt ITI Peruva

- Purchasing 20 chairs to Govt VHSS, Ponkunnam

- Financial aid to purchase learning materials to Deepthi DCMR Teekoy

- Financial aid for purchasing 3 desks and 3 benches to Govt VHSS, Elanthoor

- Portable speaker & Mic to Govt SNDP UPS, Vallana

- Purchasing Refrigerator for keeping medicines to Snehalayam, Konni

- Smart TV for Playschool children to Aksharam Charitable & Educational Trust - Aksharamuttam Pallikkoodam, Koodal

- 22 armless chairs to CMS High School, Kumplampoika

- Medicines for patients to St Thomas CSI Church, Punnakkad

- Public address system to Govt. U P School, Pandalam

- Sanitary napkin incinerator to Amrita Girls High School Parakode

- Wheelchair & BP apparatus to Mar Eusebius Swanthana Palliative Care, Pathanamthitta

- Almirah for keeping the medicines to Primary Health Centre, Angamoozhy

- Plastic Bottle/ Paper waste collection unit to Adavi Eco Tourism Projects, Adavi, Thannithode

- 15 chairs for UKG students to Sree Sankara Vidyapeedam, Kavumbhagom

- 20 armchairs to Ayroor Carmel Agathi Mandiram, Kottathur

- Purchasing colour printer school to MTLP School, Kozhencherry

- LED TV for OP section to Providence Home, Keezhvaipur to Community Health Centre Chathankary

- Purchasing Printer to LFLPG School, Maramon

- Purchasing Almarah to Divya Karunya Charitable Trust, Ranni

- Printer for use in the Police Station for purposes related to general public to Aranmula Police Station

- Purchasing 12 no of chairs and table to Govt L P School, Thottabhagom

- Financial aid for creating sensory room for children to Centre for Autism India, Tiruvalla

- 5 whiteboards for classrooms to MTLP School, Perumprakad, Valakuzhy

- Bedsheets for inmates to Assssi Snehabhavan, Moolamattom

- Financial aid for purchasing fans to St Sebastian's HSS, Nedumkandam

- Purchasing Multimedia speaker to Govt Tribal L P School, Arivilamchal

- Water Purifiers and dispensers to institutions around each branch and many more such activities across all regions

It is heartwarming to see banking transcend beyond transactions at Federal Bank. The mantra "Digital at the Fore, Human at the Core" is actualized.

