Cupertino, October 31: Apple has refreshed its MacBook Pro lineup featuring the all-new family of M3 chips (M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max), and 14- and 16-inch models with M3 Pro and M3 Max are now available in a new space black finish. The MacBook Pro models feature a brilliant Liquid Retina XDR display with 20 percent brighter SDR content, a built-in 1080p camera, an immersive six-speaker sound system, and a wide array of connectivity options.

Customers can order the new MacBook Pro and the device will arrive at Apple Store locations and authorised resellers, starting November 7, the company said in a statement. The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 starts at Rs 169,900 and Rs 158,900 for education. Apple 14-Inch MacBook Pro, Apple 16-Inch MacBook Pro Launched Today During 'Apple Scary Fast Event': From Specifications To Price and Availability, Here's Everything To Know.

The 14‑inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro starts at Rs 199,900 and Rs 184,900 for education and the 16‑inch MacBook Pro starts at Rs 249,900 and Rs 229,900 for education. “There is nothing quite like MacBook Pro. With the remarkable power-efficient performance of Apple silicon, up to 22 hours of battery life, a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, and advanced connectivity, MacBook Pro empowers users to do their life’s best work,” said John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering.

“With the next generation of M3 chips, we’re raising the bar yet again for what a pro laptop can do. We’re excited to bring MacBook Pro and its best-in-class capabilities to the broadest set of users yet, and for those upgrading from an Intel-based MacBook Pro, it’s a game-changing experience in every way,” Ternus added. The new 14‑inch MacBook Pro with M3 is not only great for everyday tasks, but also delivers phenomenal sustained performance in pro apps and games.

The MacBook Pro with M3 Pro provides even greater performance and additional unified memory support, enabling more demanding workflows for users like coders, creatives, and researchers. The 14- and 16‑inch MacBook Pro with M3 Max delivers performance and capabilities that push the limits of computing. “With a monster GPU and a powerful CPU, along with support for up to 128GB of unified memory, MacBook Pro with M3 Max enables extreme workflows and multitasking across pro apps for users like machine learning programmers, 3D artists, and video editors,” Apple said.

All MacBook Pro models feature a brilliant Liquid Retina XDR display with 20 per cent brighter SDR content, a built-in 1080p camera, an immersive six-speaker sound system, and a wide array of connectivity options. According to the company, the new MacBook Pro is a big upgrade for any user, especially those who have not upgraded from an Intel-based Mac. The M3 Max model is up to 11x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro mApodel.

“Battery life also soars with up to 11 additional hours compared to the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro model, and unlike many PC laptops, MacBook Pro delivers the same incredible performance whether plugged in or on battery,” said Apple. Apple also unveiled the new 24-inch iMac featuring the M3 chip. The new iMac delivers a huge leap in performance in its remarkably thin design and spectrum of seven vibrant colours that users love. iMac with M3 is up to 2x faster than the prior generation with M1.

The new iMac is up to 2.5x faster than the most popular 27-inch models, and 4x faster than the most powerful 21.5-inch model. It also features an expansive 4.5K Retina display with 11.3 million pixels and over a billion colours, faster wireless connectivity, and a seamless experience with iPhone.

The 24-inch iMac with M3 is available to order and It will begin arriving to customers from November 7. iMac with 8-core GPU starts at Rs 134,900 and Rs 129,900 for education, and is available in green, pink, blue, and silver. It features an 8-core CPU, 8GB of unified memory, 256GB SSD, two Thunderbolt ports, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Mouse. Apple Launches 24-Inch iMac With M3 Chip During 'Apple Scary Fast Event': Check Specifications, Price and Availability Here.

iMac with 10-core GPU starts at Rs 154,900 and Rs 144,900 for education, and is available in green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver. It features an 8-core CPU, 8GB of unified memory, 256GB SSD, two Thunderbolt ports, two additional USB 3 ports, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Magic Mouse, and Gigabit Ethernet, said Apple.

