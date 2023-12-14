NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 14: In recognition of its outstanding commitment to empowering girls through education, BBG Foundation has been honored with the prestigious title of Best Girl Child Empowerment Program - Initiative of the Year. The award was presented by Telangana Business Awards (TBA), a distinguished platform dedicated to recognizing excellence in various sectors.

Also Read | Indian Government Issues Warning for Samsung Galaxy Mobile Users Through CERT-In About High-Risk Vulnerabilities, Advises Urgent Update.

Telangana Business Awards serves as a beacon for enhancing productivity and quality in companies, entrepreneurs, and service providers, acknowledging their remarkable achievements and performance in their respective fields. The awards aim to promote business excellence by providing a structured framework for assessment.

In a transformative mission to uplift communities, BBG Bangaaru Thalli, a non-profit organization founded in 2019 by Mallikarjuna Reddy and a team of dedicated experts, is dedicated to revolutionizing girls' education in rural and educationally disadvantaged areas of India. Focused on making a lasting impact in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the organization is passionately committed to mobilizing communities and empowering girl children.

Also Read | Supreme Court Suspends BSP Leader Afzal Ansari's Conviction in Gangsters Act Case but Bars Him From Voting in Parliament.

BBG Bangaaru Thalli stands out for its unwavering dedication to the cause, channeling both life and business profits toward the single-minded purpose of empowering 2,000,000 girls by the year 2040. The organization believes in the transformative power of education and aims to unlock the potential of young girls, fostering a brighter future for individuals and the nation.

The foundation firmly believes that education empowers individuals to harness the potential of young girls for personal and national benefits.

BBG Bangaaru Thalli has been a positive force in transforming the lives of 1,60,000 girl children through its five impactful programs - Suraksha, Swashakti, Ahlada, Prerna, and Bharosa - across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. These programs focus on identifying, enrolling, and retaining out-of-school girls, enhancing foundational skills, and building self-confidence for all children.

Utilizing government investments in schools and engaging community volunteers, BBG Bangaaru Thalli is committed to advancing careers and building confidence among girls. The Bharosa program, in collaboration with the Telangana government, establishes Bharosa centers to reduce re-victimization.

Since its inception in 2019, BBG Bangaaru Thalli has positively impacted over 1.6 lakhs beneficiaries.

For more information, please visit BBG Foundation www.bbgindia.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)