New Delhi/Mumbai [India], January 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): January 11 every year is observed as Insulin Injection Day and January this year marks the 100th Anniversary of Insulin Injection. Insulin therapy is a crucial aspect of diabetes management.

Even though, India is known to be the diabetes capital of the world with a whopping 7.4 crore people with diabetes, India still lags behind in insulin usage as only 37 lac people have benefited from insulin therapy in India. A majority of the people living with diabetes are still unequipped with the right knowledge of insulin administration and the correct techniques to follow.

Also Read | Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of JFC vs SCEB in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

To spread awareness on safe insulin practices, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) initiated Forum for Injection Technique India (FIT) in 2012, which is now FITTER - Forum for Injection Technique & Therapy Expert Recommendations, which also completes a decade of education in India this year.

The biggest barrier for insulin initiation is the fear of pain which is a result of lack of knowledge on safe & correct insulin injection practices. Major advancement in Insulin therapeutics has paved way for primarily painless injections and people today can administer insulin without feeling a prick or pinch when injected correctly at the correct injection site.

Also Read | From Ranveer Singh’s 83 to Salman Khan’s Tubelight, Five Rs 100 Crore Grossers That Are Still Considered Box Office Disappointments.

Speaking on the importance of insulin therapy among people with diabetes, Dr Behram Pardiwala, Head of Medicine Department & Director of Academics, Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai says, "People with diabetes are generally ignorant about the importance of insulin therapy and do not undergo the correct course of treatment due to unbiased fears. Insulin injections now are highly user-friendly and can be injected without much pain or feeling a prick. Further, awareness is also needed on safe insulin injection techniques so that the people with diabetes can gain maximum benefit from their insulin therapy. As the prevelance of diabetes continues to spike among the Indian population, it is imperative that the message of safe diabetes care and management is made available to all segments of people with diabetes in India."

Emphasizing on safe insulin injection techniques, Dr Deep Dutta, Endocrinologist at the CEDAR Superspeciality Healthcare, Dwarka, New Delhi said, "Less than 20 per cent of people living with type-2 diabetes achieve the treatment targets of HbA1c

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)