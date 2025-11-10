PRNewswire

Tokyo [Japan], November 10: BELLUSTAR TOKYO, A Pan Pacific Hotel (Shinjuku, Tokyo; General Manager: Katsushi Nishikawa) has won a total of seven awards at the World Luxury Awards 2025, which are given to luxury hotels that offer world-class services and facilities: two in the hotel category, three in the spa category, and two in the restaurant category. This marks the second consecutive year that the hotel has received awards in the hotel and spa categories, and it continues to earn high praise.

* For more information, click here: https://www.bellustartokyo.jp/en/topics/awards2025/

The 2025 award in the restaurant category is the first for the hotel, representing international recognition of the quality and hospitality of the entire property.

* Award Details

BELLUSTAR TOKYO, A Pan Pacific Hotel

Best Luxury Leisure Hotel - Global WinnerBest Architectural Design - East Asia

SPA Sunya

Best Luxury Urban Escape - Global WinnerBest Luxury Boutique Spa - East AsiaBest Luxury Beauty Spa - East Asia

Restaurant Bellustar

Best Panoramic Views - JapanBest Luxury Scenic Setting - Asia

* Comment from General Manager Katsushi Nishikawa, BELLUSTAR TOKYO, A Pan Pacific Hotel

We are deeply grateful for the recognition we have received in the hotel, spa, and restaurant categories at the World Luxury Awards 2025. We are truly pleased and humbled to receive such an honorable recognition, thanks to the efforts of our customers who regularly support BELLUSTAR TOKYO and our associates who work sincerely every day.

As a luxury hotel located in the heart of Tokyo, it is our mission to provide sophisticated stay experiences that satisfy both domestic and international guests.

Encouraged by this recognition, we will continue to strive to further improve the quality of our services and provide hospitality that leaves a lasting impression.

We will continue to strive to meet your expectations, so we appreciate your continued support.

* About the World Luxury Awards

The World Luxury Hotel Awards are prestigious awards given to businesses from around the world that offer outstanding services and facilities in four categories: hotels, spas, restaurants, and travel. Established in 2006, the awards recognize the world's top luxury hotels, selected each year by over 300,000 guests and industry professionals, including travel agencies. The World Luxury Spa Awards were established in 2011 for the luxury spa industry. Each year, the awards are selected based on the evaluations of approximately 250,000 travelers from around the world.

Official website: https://www.theworldluxuryawards.com

* About BELLUSTAR TOKYO, A Pan Pacific Hotel

A luxury urban hotel where you can enjoy a special space away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The spacious guest rooms on the 39th floor and above feature interiors that incorporate traditional Japanese culture and offer panoramic views of Tokyo. On the top floor, you can enjoy a unique dining experience in a one-of-a-kind space, a spa where you can experience the bounty of the Japanese earth, and five penthouse suites "Private Villas in the Sky" where you can spend time returning to yourself with spectacular 360-degree views.

Address: Tokyu Kabukicho Tower, 1-29-1 Kabukicho, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo (Floors 18, 39-47)Tel: 81 3 6233 8800 (Main line)https://www.bellustartokyo.jp/en/

* About Restaurant Bellustar

The restaurant's concept is "a restaurant that takes you on a journey through ingredients." It serves modern French cuisine, using ingredients from all over Japan, while capturing the local climate. It expresses expectations for future travel destinations and memories of past travels through ingredients and tableware, inviting guests to a constantly evolving culinary experience while preserving French tradition and culture. This restaurant is a symbol of the hotel, which is both the destination and departure point for your journey.

Floor: 45thHours: Dinner 5:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. (Last order 9:00 p.m.) Lunch 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. (Last order 2:00 p.m.)Seats: 36 (including one private rooms for up to 8 guests)Tel: 81 3 6233 7388 (Direct)https://www.bellustartokyo.jp/en/restaurant-bar/restaurant-bellustar.html

* About SPA sunya

Located on the top floor of the hotel, this heavenly spa takes its name from "sunya," which means "sky" in Sanskrit. By purifying both body and mind, you will empty yourself completely and be released from the stresses of everyday life in a state of deep relaxation. All treatment rooms and the relaxing spa lounge offer special views far removed from the hustle and bustle of the world above. Personalized treatments incorporating seasonal ingredients from all over Japan will stimulate your senses and fill your body and mind with renewed energy.

Floor: 47thHours: 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. (Last entry 8:00 p.m.)Tel: 81 3 6265 9110 (Direct)https://www.bellustartokyo.jp/en/spa/

*Hours of operation and other information contained in this press release are subject to change.*Information contained in this press release is current at the time of its release. Details may differ from the most up-to-date information.For press-related inquiries concerning this release, please contact

BELLUSTAR TOKYO, A Pan Pacific HotelChika AyabeNarumi Chiba (Public Relations/Brand Management, Marketing Department)E-mail:pr.ppbtk@panpacific.com / Tel: 81 3 6233 7693

