New Delhi [India], March 26: According to the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988, a third-party car and bike insurance is necessary for vehicle owners in India. This type of insurance plan should be bought not just to stick to the motor rules and regulations but also to protect your vehicle against any unforeseen circumstances. So, if you are planning to buy a car or bike insurance online, you must want to know its price or what is called the premium. In the section below, we will talk all about car and bike premium calculator.

What is a Premium Calculator?

In motor insurance, a car or bike insurance premium calculator is an online tool that helps you get an estimate of the premium you need to pay toward your plan. Simply enter details such as the car's model, fuel type, year of purchase, NCB, and IDV, and let the premium calculator do the rest. You can use a premium calculator to get details of both bike and car insurance price.

Benefits of Online Premium CalculatorUsing an online premium calculator is not just beneficial, it's also incredibly convenient. Here are some of its advantages:

- Get Premium Details in Advance: With an online premium calculator, you will be able to get a clear understanding of the premium details even before you have bought a car or bike insurance plan. This can help you plan your buying choice and buy a plan that best fits your budget.

- Saves Time: An online calculator eliminates the need to calculate the premium manually, saving a lot of time. Just enter a few details and premium details will appear on your screen within a minute.

- Free Online Tool: A car or bike insurance premium calculator is an online tool that provides you with premium details at a free cost. You need not pay any money to fetch car insurance price or bike insurance premium details with this tool.

- Aids to Choose the Right Plan: A car or bike insurance premium calculator is very helpful in choosing the right plan. Once you get the premium details through this tool, you can customise the plan as per your needs and budget. Moreover, the online premium calculator also ensures transparency while you are buying the right insurance plan for your vehicle.

- No Involvement of Intermediaries: With the help of an online premium calculator, you can independently calculate the premium. There is no involvement of an agent or intermediary during the process and you will thus be able to save on costs.

- Quick Comparison: An online premium calculator assists you in choosing the right motor plan. You can easily include or remove add-ons and the calculator will provide premium details accordingly. This process makes it easier to choose the right plan after quick comparisons.

How to Use Car/Bike Insurance Online Premium Calculator with Acko?It is very simple to use an online premium calculator. Here are the steps you need to follow to get premium details using a premium calculator with Acko:

- First, go to the car or bike insurance page on Acko's website

- Navigate to the premium calculator option visible on your screen and enter your vehicle registration number

- Then, click on 'get price' and you will be able to see a list of plans

- Select the right plan and include all the necessary add-ons

- Once, you have customised your plan, you will be able to see the exact premium details of your chosen car or bike insurance plan

Summing UpThus, make use of premium calculator before you set out to buy a car or bike insurance plan. Choose a plan that best suits your budget and include all the necessary add-ons for additional coverage for your vehicle.

