Bengal Little Legends Cup 2026 Creates History in Indian School Karate Under the Commanding Leadership of Hanshi Premjit Sen: India's No. 1 Karateka

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 9: The 10th West Bengal Inter School Karate Championship - Bengal Little Legends Cup 2026 - concluded with extraordinary success, firmly establishing itself as one of the most powerful and professionally executed school karate championships in India.

At the helm of this historic achievement stands Hanshi Premjit Sen - widely recognized as the No. 1 Karateka in India, a visionary leader whose relentless dedication, strategic planning, and uncompromising standards have transformed Bengal into a rising powerhouse of Indian karate.

Hosted at South City International School, the championship witnessed participation from over 1,200 young karatekas representing 120 schools, making it one of the largest school karate gatherings in Eastern India. The atmosphere was electrifying -- a true celebration of discipline, courage, and competitive excellence.

This milestone event was not built overnight. It reflects decades of tireless groundwork by Hanshi Premjit Sen, whose structured grassroots development model has produced not just medal winners, but disciplined athletes with character and integrity.

The championship was graced by eminent personalities from sports, education, and the legal fraternity, all of whom acknowledged the revolutionary growth of karate in Bengal.

Former International Cricketer and Former CAB Administrator Mr. Sambaran Banerjee, who has observed Hanshi Premjit Sen's journey for over two decades, remarked that the scale and quality of the event stand as proof of sustained dedication and visionary leadership.

Vice President of the Bengal Olympic Association, Mr. Kamalesh Chatterjee, highlighted that grassroots sports development demands patience and system -- something Hanshi Premjit Sen has consistently demonstrated over 20-25 years of commitment.

Chairman of Kolkata Thunder Bolt CA, Mr. Pawan Kumar Patodia, praised the championship's strong encouragement of female participation, calling it a powerful step toward empowering young girls through sport and leadership.

Secretary of St. Stephen's School Mr. Imran Zaki commended the discipline, structure, and professionalism displayed throughout the tournament.

Senior Advocate, High Court, Calcutta Mr. Nayan Chand Bihani emphasized that maintaining competitive integrity at this scale reflects exceptional leadership and organizational strength.

To ensure unmatched fairness and international standards, the event featured 100 National Level Referees, including five officials from the Asian Karate Federation and one Judge from the World Karate Federation, reinforcing the championship's global credibility.

Addressing the gathering, Hanshi Premjit Sen declared:

"Karate is not only about medals; it is about building character, courage, and confidence. Our mission is to create strong individuals and responsible citizens. Empowering young girls through martial arts remains a central focus, because true strength must begin early."

With record-breaking participation, flawless execution, and unwavering leadership, the Bengal Little Legends Cup 2026 has now set a new benchmark in Indian school karate.

As 2026 unfolds, one truth stands undeniable --

Under the leadership of Hanshi Premjit Sen, Bengal karate is not just growing It is leading.

