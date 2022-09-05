Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 5 (ANI/GPRC): Bengaluru-based Nava Ties Solutions Private Limited, the promoter of www.navaties.com has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Goa - with Ministry of Industry to promote Exports from the State of Goa and support in its Doubling the Exports campaign.

As part of the MoU, Directorate of Industries, Trade and Commerce (DITC), Government of Goa will identify various industries which are part of their Champion sectors that have export potential and Nava Ties will support in finding international markets for industries in these sectors. The currently identified sectors are Ship Building, Pharmaceutical, Agriculture, Marine, Electronics, Textile, Light Engineering, IT & ITES. Nava Ties will handhold businesses to expand into international markets while providing end to end marketing, transactional and other functional activities.

"The Government of Goa has been focussing on cutting red-tapism and improving Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) in the State. This has seen the State jump eight ranks in the latest EoDB rankings. With the MoU, it is expected that more and more businesses based in Goa will be provided the much-needed expertise and technical support to find new markets for their products and services" said Swetika Sachan, IAS, Director of DITC.

"As part of the Platform, Nava Ties will use a variety of data analytics, artificial intelligence and match maker tool to assess the potential new markets and promote the companies. The platform understands which country is the right place to promote the Goan Industries. With over 1.5 Lakh importers and 11,500+ International Trade associations, the platform is able to create a right fit for Exporters across the nation to identify the right importers across the globe." says Satish Kota, CEO of Nava Ties.

Nava Ties as a platform provides end-to-end functional activities for exports. NavaTies's Artificial Intelligence platform assist businesses with export growth matrix, data analytics, growth trends, and much more. Other business functional activities covered by NavaTies include buyer and market validation, packaging design support, quality checks, various export related certifications, logistics, and funding requirements. In brief, let businesses focus on quality and production while NavaTies handles the rest of the export activities.

To Enhance the Indian Exports, NavaTies works with Embassies, Government Bodies, Trade Bodies and Importers across the world.

